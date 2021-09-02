Gujarat: Three arrested for ‘electrocuting’ man in Mahisagar

Police in Lunawada of Mahisagar on Tuesday arrested three persons, including the father of a young woman, for allegedly electrocuting a youth who was said to be in a relationship with her. The arrested are: Balwantsinh Baria, Bharat Baria and Bhupendra Baria.

According to police, on August 24, Shailendra Baria (24) was found dead in a well in a farmland in Tintoi village. The body had injury marks and an FIR for murder was lodged against unknown persons. The postmortem report indicated that Shailendra was electrocuted to death before the body was thrown into the well.

“The deceased was in a relationship with Balwantsinh’s daughter and the duo used to meet in the farmland of Bharat and Bhupendra who informed Balwantsinh of the same. The three left a live wire trap in the farmland. On August 23, as Shailendra arrived there to meet the woman, he stepped on the live wire and was electrocuted. The trio then threw his body into a well one kilometre away,” said a police officer.