Gujarat: This weekend, state to feel the ‘heat’; IMD issues yellow alert

On Tuesday, Ahmedabad saw its maximum temperature fall by 3.9 degrees below normal to 36.6 degrees Celsius. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

While a brief spell of rain accompanied by high-speed winds brought relief to some parts of Gujarat on Tuesday evening, hot and humid conditions are likely to be back for the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for the state from April 11 to 13.

“Discomfort due to hot and humid air is very likely to prevail over the coastal areas of Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from April 11 to 13,” the IMD stated on Tuesday.

Owing to the Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over northeast Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan, several parts of Gujarat received rainfall on Tuesday.

While Sethamba in Aravalli saw the highest of 30 mm rain, 37 talukas also experienced rainfall between 2 pm and 6 pm. It rained 26 mm in Mansa, Gandhinagar followed by 23 mm in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha and 18 mm in Vijapur, Mehsana and Talod, Sabarkantha.