Gujarat This Week: Watch powerful dance performances, attend a kartal workshop or learn about Indian folk tales

Listen to Johannesburg-based architect Peter Rich talk about African Space Making, attend sessions on humour and music therapy, or indulge in an experimental theatre experience.

Here’s what is happening in Ahmedabad this week:

Event name: Exhibition Chale Chalo: Woven stories of Rajen Chaudhari

About the event: An exhibition curated by Jaai Kankani and Malavi Chaudhari showing the works of late artist-weaver Rajen Chaudhari, whose career spanned over 70 years.

Venue: Mill Owners’ Association Building (ATMA) Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: CEPT University

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: Open for public viewing

from Nov 6-14, from 10 am to 8 pm (closed on national holidays)

Event name: Comically Speaking by Savio Mascarenhas

About the event: Attend a talk by Mascarenhas who co-created characters like Supandi, Little Shambu from Tinkle, and is the group art director at Amar Chitra Katha. He is a known TEDx speaker on the use of visuals in learning or VAL (Visual Art Learning), a term he has coined, and conducts comic-making workshops for children and adults.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 5 (Saturday), 6.30 pm

Event name: The Architecture of Peter Rich: Conversations with Africa

About the event: A talk and a book release by Johannesburg-based architect Peter Rich who says learning of African Space Making has been central to his career. The book follows the chronology of his work which emerges from a fascination with African indigenous settlements. It explores ‘African Space Making’ and its forms of complex symmetry. The book shows how African influences are combined with environmental awareness and Modernist principles.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 6.30 pm

Event name: Chauthi Koot (Hindi, Punjabi film)

About the event: The 2015 movie by Gurvinder Singh blends two stories set in post-Operation Blue Star Punjab in the 1980s. The plot revolves around how the general public is caught between the excesses of both Khalistani militants and the Indian government forces.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 11.30 am

Event name: Express it Loud

About the event: With the fourth edition of Abhivyakti, learn the variety and basics of humour through a workshop, and attend a music therapy session too.

Venue: Dr, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee auditorium, Gujarat University Campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 1 pm (humour) and 6.30 pm (music)

Event name: Nai Lakhayeli Kavita ni Ekokti, a play

About the event: As a part of Express it Loud’s fourth edition of Abhivyakti, watch this Gujarati play, written and directed by Saumya Joshi with monologue performed by Jigna Vyas.

Venue: Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee auditorium, Gujarat University Campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 8.30 pm

Event name: Kartal workshop

About the event: Learn about the instruments of devotees and folk singers as a form of expression in this fourth edition of Abhivyakti, Express it Loud.

Venue: Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University Campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 7 (Monday) to November 10 (Friday), 6.30 pm onwards

Event name: Widening Circles of Life

About the event: Experience a powerful dance performance by renowned Kathak dancer and choreographer Aditi Mangaldsas.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Darpan Academy

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 5 (Saturday), 8.30 pm

Event name: Anekanta

About the event: Celebrate multiplicity by Geeta Chandra, a known Bharatnatyam dancer and Carnatic vocalist

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Darpan Academy

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 8.30 pm

Event name: D Talks with Devdutt Pattnaik

About the event: Know more about Hindu mythology, Indian folktales and legends with renowned Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattnaik who will discuss his new book ‘Garuda Purana’.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Darpan Academy

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 8 (Wednesday), 8.30 pm

Event name: Gallantly Fought the Queen

About the event: A musical theatre performance on Jhansi ki rani, the queen who was pushed by the soldiers’ revolt into the whirlpool of history and who then became the rallying point for all who wished an end to the British rule.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Darpan Academy and Theatre Nisha

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 10 (Thursday), 8.30 pm

Event name: Dante Beyond Borders

About the event: An experimental theatre inspired by Divine Comedy of the great Italian Poet Dante Alighieri, this performance uses dance, cinema, videoscapes and electronic music, and explores the juxtaposition of the old, new and classical.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Darpan Academy

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 11 (Friday), 8.30 pm