Gujarat This Week: Watch powerful dance performances, attend a kartal workshop or learn about Indian folk tales

Listen to Johannesburg-based architect Peter Rich talk about African Space Making, attend sessions on humour and music therapy, or indulge in an experimental theatre experience.
Here’s what is happening in Ahmedabad this week:
Event name: Exhibition Chale Chalo: Woven stories of Rajen Chaudhari
About the event: An exhibition curated by Jaai Kankani and Malavi Chaudhari showing the works of late artist-weaver Rajen Chaudhari, whose career spanned over 70 years.
Venue: Mill Owners’ Association Building (ATMA) Ashram Road, Ahmedabad
Organiser: CEPT University
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: Open for public viewing
from Nov 6-14, from 10 am to 8 pm (closed on national holidays)
Event name: Comically Speaking by Savio Mascarenhas
About the event: Attend a talk by Mascarenhas who co-created characters like Supandi, Little Shambu from Tinkle, and is the group art director at Amar Chitra Katha. He is a known TEDx speaker on the use of visuals in learning or VAL (Visual Art Learning), a term he has coined, and conducts comic-making workshops for children and adults.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 5 (Saturday), 6.30 pm
Event name: The Architecture of Peter Rich: Conversations with Africa
About the event: A talk and a book release by Johannesburg-based architect Peter Rich who says learning of African Space Making has been central to his career. The book follows the chronology of his work which emerges from a fascination with African indigenous settlements. It explores ‘African Space Making’ and its forms of complex symmetry. The book shows how African influences are combined with environmental awareness and Modernist principles.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 6.30 pm
Event name: Chauthi Koot (Hindi, Punjabi film)
About the event: The 2015 movie by Gurvinder Singh blends two stories set in post-Operation Blue Star Punjab in the 1980s. The plot revolves around how the general public is caught between the excesses of both Khalistani militants and the Indian government forces.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 11.30 am
Event name: Express it Loud
About the event: With the fourth edition of Abhivyakti, learn the variety and basics of humour through a workshop, and attend a music therapy session too.
Venue: Dr, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee auditorium, Gujarat University Campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 1 pm (humour) and 6.30 pm (music)
Event name: Nai Lakhayeli Kavita ni Ekokti, a play
About the event: As a part of Express it Loud’s fourth edition of Abhivyakti, watch this Gujarati play, written and directed by Saumya Joshi with monologue performed by Jigna Vyas.
Venue: Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee auditorium, Gujarat University Campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 8.30 pm
Event name: Kartal workshop
About the event: Learn about the instruments of devotees and folk singers as a form of expression in this fourth edition of Abhivyakti, Express it Loud.
Venue: Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University Campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 7 (Monday) to November 10 (Friday), 6.30 pm onwards
Event name: Widening Circles of Life
About the event: Experience a powerful dance performance by renowned Kathak dancer and choreographer Aditi Mangaldsas.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Darpan Academy
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 5 (Saturday), 8.30 pm
Event name: Anekanta
About the event: Celebrate multiplicity by Geeta Chandra, a known Bharatnatyam dancer and Carnatic vocalist
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Darpan Academy
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 6 (Sunday), 8.30 pm
Event name: D Talks with Devdutt Pattnaik
About the event: Know more about Hindu mythology, Indian folktales and legends with renowned Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattnaik who will discuss his new book ‘Garuda Purana’.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Darpan Academy
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 8 (Wednesday), 8.30 pm
Event name: Gallantly Fought the Queen
About the event: A musical theatre performance on Jhansi ki rani, the queen who was pushed by the soldiers’ revolt into the whirlpool of history and who then became the rallying point for all who wished an end to the British rule.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Darpan Academy and Theatre Nisha
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 10 (Thursday), 8.30 pm
Event name: Dante Beyond Borders
About the event: An experimental theatre inspired by Divine Comedy of the great Italian Poet Dante Alighieri, this performance uses dance, cinema, videoscapes and electronic music, and explores the juxtaposition of the old, new and classical.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Darpan Academy
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 11 (Friday), 8.30 pm