Gujarat This Week: Vadodara heritage walks, stand-up comedy, film, theatre and much more

Learn more about Vadodara’s threatened species, explore Laurie Baker architecture and watch Gujarat’s first female stand-up comic’s show in Ahmedabad. Here’s what is happening in Gujarat from November 19 to November 25.

Event: Crocodile Watch on Vishwamitri

About the event: As a part of Vadodara’s People Heritage Festival, which celebrates the city’s 511th anniversary, join the walk by Siddharth Amin of the Life with Wildlife Foundation to spot marsh crocodiles, a threatened species, in the river of your city.

Event: Unhealing Wounds

About the event: An exhibition on the works of Somnath Hore, curated by K S Radhakrishnan, celebrating 100 years of one of the great artists of the 20th century. It is on his famous series of white-on-white prints—made using paper pulp and wax sheets that he slashed, lacerated, and bruised—which he called “wounds”.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: November 20 (Sunday) to December 2022, opening at 6.30pm

Event: Mandi (Hindi)

About the event: The 1983 Shyam Benegal film is based on Ghulam Abbas’s Urdu short story “Anandi”. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azami, Smita Patil, Soni Razdan, the film is a satire on the hypocrisy of society exploring the world of sex workers with empathy and respect.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: November 19 (Saturday)- November 20 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event: Kathastrophe

About the event: Listen to the stories under the sky by Raam Mori, Preeti Das, Geetarsh Kaur and Harsh Dharaiya. Different genres will be narrated in Gujarati, Hindi and English.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 24 (Thursday), 9pm

Event: Laughgasm (stand-up comedy)

About the event: Experience fits of laughter by Gujarat’s first female stand-up comic, Preeti Das, and a mix of other stand-up sets.

Venue: Cafe Natarani, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 25 (Friday), 7pm

Event: Dang’s Oral Folklore-The Tale of Kanasari

About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s fourth edition of Abhivyakti, watch the theatre performance on Dang’s folklore by P S Chari.

Venue: Amphitheatre, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 19 (Saturday), 7.15pm; November 20 (Sunday), 9.15pm

Advertisement

Event: A Psychedelic Journey

About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s Abhivyakti, a dance performance by Jaimil Joshi—a curator at Abhivyakti City Arts Project and a faculty member of performing arts at Gujarat Law Society University

Venue: Platform, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 19 (Saturday) and November 23 (Wednesday), 8.30pm

Event: Dariya Descant

About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s Abhivyakti, a music performance by the Reflection band

Venue: Amphitheatre, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 19 (Saturday) and November 23 (Wednesday), 9.15pm

Event: Hustle The Shuffle

About the event: As part of Express It Loud’s Abhivyakti, a dance performance by Deepak Sharma.

Venue: Platform, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 20 (Sunday), 8.30 pm and November 22 (Tuesday), 6.45pm

Advertisement

Event: Marilynbai Monroe Cha Tamasha

About the event: As part of Express It Loud’s Abhivyakti, enjoy the theatre performance by Mahesh Godheswar, a National School of Drama graduate who has worked in films.

Venue: Auditorium, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus

Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 25 (Friday), 7.15pm