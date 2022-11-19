scorecardresearch
Gujarat This Week: Vadodara heritage walks, stand-up comedy, film, theatre and much more

Explore the different vegetarian flavours around Sursagar Lake and know about your food heritage.

Listen to the stories under the sky by Raam Mori, Preeti Das, Geetarsh Kaur and Harsh Dharaiya.

Learn more about Vadodara’s threatened species, explore Laurie Baker architecture and watch Gujarat’s first female stand-up comic’s show in Ahmedabad. Here’s what is happening in Gujarat from November 19 to November 25.

Event: Crocodile Watch on Vishwamitri
About the event: As a part of Vadodara’s People Heritage Festival, which celebrates the city’s 511th anniversary, join the walk by Siddharth Amin of the Life with Wildlife Foundation to spot marsh crocodiles, a threatened species, in the river of your city.

Event: Unhealing Wounds
About the event: An exhibition on the works of Somnath Hore, curated by K S Radhakrishnan, celebrating 100 years of one of the great artists of the 20th century. It is on his famous series of white-on-white prints—made using paper pulp and wax sheets that he slashed, lacerated, and bruised—which he called “wounds”.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: November 20 (Sunday) to December 2022, opening at 6.30pm

Event: Mandi (Hindi)
About the event: The 1983 Shyam Benegal film is based on Ghulam Abbas’s Urdu short story “Anandi”. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azami, Smita Patil, Soni Razdan, the film is a satire on the hypocrisy of society exploring the world of sex workers with empathy and respect.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday)- November 20 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event: Kathastrophe
About the event: Listen to the stories under the sky by Raam Mori, Preeti Das, Geetarsh Kaur and Harsh Dharaiya. Different genres will be narrated in Gujarati, Hindi and English.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 24 (Thursday), 9pm

Event: Laughgasm (stand-up comedy)
About the event: Experience fits of laughter by Gujarat’s first female stand-up comic, Preeti Das, and a mix of other stand-up sets.
Venue: Cafe Natarani, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 25 (Friday), 7pm

Event: Dang’s Oral Folklore-The Tale of Kanasari
About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s fourth edition of Abhivyakti, watch the theatre performance on Dang’s folklore by P S Chari.
Venue: Amphitheatre, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday), 7.15pm; November 20 (Sunday), 9.15pm

Event: A Psychedelic Journey
About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s Abhivyakti, a dance performance by Jaimil Joshi—a curator at Abhivyakti City Arts Project and a faculty member of performing arts at Gujarat Law Society University
Venue: Platform, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday) and November 23 (Wednesday), 8.30pm

Event: Dariya Descant
About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s Abhivyakti, a music performance by the Reflection band
Venue: Amphitheatre, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday) and November 23 (Wednesday), 9.15pm

Event: Hustle The Shuffle
About the event: As part of Express It Loud’s Abhivyakti, a dance performance by Deepak Sharma.
Venue: Platform, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 20 (Sunday), 8.30 pm and November 22 (Tuesday), 6.45pm

Event: Marilynbai Monroe Cha Tamasha
About the event: As part of Express It Loud’s Abhivyakti, enjoy the theatre performance by Mahesh Godheswar, a National School of Drama graduate who has worked in films.
Venue: Auditorium, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 25 (Friday), 7.15pm

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 05:38:18 pm
