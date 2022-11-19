Gujarat This Week: Vadodara heritage walks, stand-up comedy, film, theatre and much more

Learn more about Vadodara’s threatened species, explore Laurie Baker architecture and watch Gujarat’s first female stand-up comic’s show in Ahmedabad. Here’s what is happening in Gujarat from November 19 to November 25.
Event: Crocodile Watch on Vishwamitri
About the event: As a part of Vadodara’s People Heritage Festival, which celebrates the city’s 511th anniversary, join the walk by Siddharth Amin of the Life with Wildlife Foundation to spot marsh crocodiles, a threatened species, in the river of your city.
Event: Unhealing Wounds
About the event: An exhibition on the works of Somnath Hore, curated by K S Radhakrishnan, celebrating 100 years of one of the great artists of the 20th century. It is on his famous series of white-on-white prints—made using paper pulp and wax sheets that he slashed, lacerated, and bruised—which he called “wounds”.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: November 20 (Sunday) to December 2022, opening at 6.30pm
Event: Mandi (Hindi)
About the event: The 1983 Shyam Benegal film is based on Ghulam Abbas’s Urdu short story “Anandi”. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azami, Smita Patil, Soni Razdan, the film is a satire on the hypocrisy of society exploring the world of sex workers with empathy and respect.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday)- November 20 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event: Kathastrophe
About the event: Listen to the stories under the sky by Raam Mori, Preeti Das, Geetarsh Kaur and Harsh Dharaiya. Different genres will be narrated in Gujarati, Hindi and English.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 24 (Thursday), 9pm
Event: Laughgasm (stand-up comedy)
About the event: Experience fits of laughter by Gujarat’s first female stand-up comic, Preeti Das, and a mix of other stand-up sets.
Venue: Cafe Natarani, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 25 (Friday), 7pm
Event: Dang’s Oral Folklore-The Tale of Kanasari
About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s fourth edition of Abhivyakti, watch the theatre performance on Dang’s folklore by P S Chari.
Venue: Amphitheatre, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday), 7.15pm; November 20 (Sunday), 9.15pm
Event: A Psychedelic Journey
About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s Abhivyakti, a dance performance by Jaimil Joshi—a curator at Abhivyakti City Arts Project and a faculty member of performing arts at Gujarat Law Society University
Venue: Platform, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday) and November 23 (Wednesday), 8.30pm
Event: Dariya Descant
About the event: As part of Express it Loud’s Abhivyakti, a music performance by the Reflection band
Venue: Amphitheatre, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 19 (Saturday) and November 23 (Wednesday), 9.15pm
Event: Hustle The Shuffle
About the event: As part of Express It Loud’s Abhivyakti, a dance performance by Deepak Sharma.
Venue: Platform, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 20 (Sunday), 8.30 pm and November 22 (Tuesday), 6.45pm
Event: Marilynbai Monroe Cha Tamasha
About the event: As part of Express It Loud’s Abhivyakti, enjoy the theatre performance by Mahesh Godheswar, a National School of Drama graduate who has worked in films.
Venue: Auditorium, Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University campus
Organisers: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 25 (Friday), 7.15pm