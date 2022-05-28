Gujarat This Week: Stand-up performance by all-women team, Gandhinagar Queer Pride meet

Event name: Nationalism, Modernity, And The Maharajahs: Indian Identity In The Late Nineteenth Century – with historian and author Manu Pillai

About the event: Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner and author of The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore, Rebel Sultans: The Deccan from Khilji to Shivaji, The Courtesan, the Mahatma and the Italian Brahmin: Tales from Indian History, and most recently, False Allies: India’s Maharajahs in the Age of Ravi Varma, speaker Manu Pillai will explore the vanished world of princely India. He will analyse how India’s princely states and their rulers negotiated their political identities and ideas of kingship, both while facing pressures from the British Raj, as well as while resisting it.

Organiser: Ahmedabad University, a session part of the Conversation Series

How to attend: Online via Zoom, register here to get the Zoom link

Date and time: May 28 (Saturday), 4- 5.30 pm

Event name: 4Play – a Stand-up Comedy Show

About the event: A night of stand-up comedy jokes by an all-women line-up of stand-up comic performers featuring Kajol Srinivasan and Jeeya Sethi from Mumbai and Ahmedabad-based Mahila Manch stand-up comics Preeti Das and Shefali Pandey

Venue: Dinesh Hall, Shreyas Colony, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: etc by Tanvish and Mahila Manch

How to attend: Book tickets here, prices start at Rs 300

Date and time: May 28 (Saturday), 9 pm onwards

Event name: Oasis of Pride – Gandhinagar Queer Pride’s Monthly Meet-Up

About the event: Gandhinagar Queer Pride’s Monthly Community Meetup will include a queer movie screening and a drag performance

Venue: Prayogshala, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Gandhinagar Queer Pride

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: May 29 (Sunday), 3 pm to 7 pm

Event name: Normal – A Hindustani play

About the event: In the backdrop of 1931 Germany, lawyer Dr Justus Wehner has been assigned his first case: the defence of the serial killer Peter Kurten, known to the public as the Dusseldorf Ripper. Dr Wehner, of course, isn’t required to prove the innocence of the accused but to insist on his mental instability and, to do so, he needs to get to know his client in depth. But during a series of face-to-face interviews, the inexperienced advocate will start questioning his own judgment and the fairness of society in attributing penalties.

Venue: Prayogshala, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Nikul Jangir Productions

How to attend: Book tickets here

Date and time: May 28 (Saturday), 9.30 pm onwards

Event name: Hungrito Food Fest 4.0

About the event: Back after two years, apart from 50+ food stalls to gorge at, get a chance to catch the performance of indie-folk alternative band When Chai Met Toast, alternative pop-rock band The Yellow Diary and Indian DJ duo Lost Stories

Venue: Lavish Greens, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book tickets on BookMyShow

Date and time: May 27 to June 5, from 5 pm