Gujarat this week: Prayer meet for Shinzo Abe; Storytime for adults

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between July 9 and July 16.
Ciné Club- France (in French)
About the event: Screening of the 2021-release ‘France’ starrring Lea Seydoux as France de Meurs, a star journalist running between a television set, a distant war and the hustle and bustle of her busy family life. Her frantic high-profile world is suddenly turned upside down after a traffic accident in which she injures a pedestrian. This unexpected irruption of reality calls everything into question. As France attempts to slow down and retreat into a simple anonymous life her fame continues to pursue her until a mystified love affair seems to put an end to her quest.
Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Manekbaug, Shyamal Cross Rd, beside Food Corporation of India, Shyamal, Ahmedabad
Organiser: AFA Ciné Club
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: July 9, Saturday, 7:00 pm
Stories at Sunset – Storytime for adults
About the event: The late evening Performance storytelling session for adults by Vikram Sridhar will explore stories from folklore, mythology, heritage, travel narratives across the country etc. over an hour. Limited to 25 people, the event`s stories will bring in emotions of love, valor, humour, joy, etc. Vikram Sridhar is a Performance Storyteller and theatre practitioner who believes in Storytelling as a strong medium for Conservation and Conversation, which is highly relevant in the modern context.
Venue: Atman Theatre School, New Alkapuri Rd, Society, Gulbai Tekra, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Atman Theatre School
How to attend: Book tickets here
Date and time: July 9, Saturday, 8:00 pm
Lost Testicles: Let’s Howl together (Comedy)
About the event: “Lost Testicles”, a play by Lafundars’, is a comical highlight of the way these canines see our confusing human world and attempt to make a world of their own. What will you do the instant you realize that your testicles are gone?! Wait, wait there’s one more thing, will you be relieved if I say that you are a street dog?
Venue: Prayogshala, 17, Suhasnagar Society Near Dinesh Hall, Ashram Rd, behind Prabhudas Jadiya Jewellers, Shreyas Colony, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Prayogshala
How to attend: Book tickets here
Date and time: July 15, Friday, 9 pm
Attakkalari Connect: Kathak Dance online
About the event: Learn Kathak from Anindita, Master Faculty accessible within the comfort of your own homes
Venue: online (Zoom)
Organiser: Attakkalari, Center for Movemnent Arts
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: July 9 (Saturday) – July 31 (Sunday)
Book launch- 75 Freedom Fighters of Indian Independence
About the event: The book will be launched as a part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India
Venue: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: July 9, Saturday, 3:30 – 5:30 pm
Prayer Meet for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Venue: Japan Information and Study Centre, Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Indo Japan Friendship Association and Japan Information and Study Centre
Date and Time: July 9, Saturday, 5 pm
