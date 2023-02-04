Gujarat This Week: Shakespeare play, talk on puppetry and lots more in store

Event name: Memorial Gathering for Prof. Balkrishna Doshi

About the event: A gathering in memory of Prof. Balkrishna Doshi, an urban planner and educator, Pritzker Laureate, founder director of the School of Architecture, and founder dean of CEPT who passed away recently.

Venue: Sagara basement, CEPT University, Ahmedabad

Organisers: CEPT University

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: February 4 (Saturday), 10 am

Event name: Docufilm ‘Udaharnarth Nemade’

About the event: A docu-fiction on the life of Marathi author Bhalchandra Nemade, played by the author himself, focusing on his life in his village, reunions with his friends, his works and so on.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 4 (Saturday) – February 5 (Sunday), 11.30 am

Event name: El Dorado

About the event: A stylised Odissi dance in contemporary ballet by Dashra Mashruwala narrating the story of a girl who goes in search of happiness upon the last message of her dead mother

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 4 (Saturday), 8.30 pm

Event name: Chronicling Memories

About the event: A talk by Nina Sabnani, an artist and storyteller who uses film, illustration, and writing, to interpret and chronicle memories of individuals and communities and present the oral histories.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 4 (Saturday), from 6 pm.

Event name: Film ‘Secret Sunshine’

About the event: A 2007 South Korean Drama film directed by Lee-Chang Dong on a woman’s grief and faith when she moves back to her late husband’s hometown, only to be struck by another tragedy.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: https://www.instagram.com/filmsociety.ahmedabad/

Date and time: February 5 (Sunday), 12 noon

Event name: The Chinese Claim for University

About the event: The seminar and lecture series by Professor Anne Cheng, the Chair of Chinese Intellectual History at the Collège de France, will trace the evolution of the idea of China throughout its history in its current regional and global influence.

Venue: Room 113, School of Arts and Sciences at Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Ahmedabad University

How to attend: Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHUYB95eWIIkf7Ja82MclbgbShrwQ4TUpE9GK-ua6mwss3bQ/viewform

Date and time: February 10 (Friday), 5 pm to 6.30 pm

Event name: Film ‘Le nouveau’

About the event: A 2015 French comedy about a new kid in the school bullied by his classmates and how he finds his own tribe there

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 4 (Saturday), 6 pm

Event name: Almost With Nothing – A Shape, A Motion, A Breathe

About the event: A talk and a demonstration by Frédéric Simon on his work in puppetry. Simon is a professor at the University of Mumbai and is working on the translation of the book ‘An Outline of Jainism’ in French. He is also working on his fiction play based on the destiny of a fictional famous Dalit Bollywood singer.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 5 (Sunday), 5 pm onwards

Event name: A Midsummer’s Night Dream

About the event: An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous romantic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream set in Greece’s Athens, wherein a quadruple between the four lovers, the higher authorities fight amongst each other, and the power of magic leads to a happy ending.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 5 (Sunday), 8.30 pm

Event name: Botanical Sketching Workshop

About the event: An introductory workshop by Nirupa Roy to understand structure, volume, and shading and get a firm foundation in botanical painting.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Register at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.arthshila.org/blog/calendar/botanical-sketching-workshop-by-nirupa-rao/&source=gmail&ust=1675572863262000&usg=AOvVaw2_0TYE5xtZAa6aJ6q9ctf8

Date and time: February 5 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Event name: Karnavati Literature and Film Festival

About the event: A four-day literature festival holding conversations with guests such as Avnitaa Dutt, screenwriter for Netflix series like Qala and Bulbul; Christopher C Doyle, author of The Mahabharata series; actor and director Rajit Kapur and so on.

Venue: Karnavati University, Gandhinagar

Organisers: Karnavati University

How to attend: Register at https://allevents.in/gandhinagar/karnavati-literature-and-film-festival/80003862051990

Date and time: February 9 (Thursday) to February 12 (Sunday)