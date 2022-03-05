Gujarat This Week: Sculpture exhibition by Rajesh Sagara, 3rd Annual Economics Conference

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between March 6 and March 12:

Sculpture Exhibition ‘Lay Witness’ by Rajesh Sagara

About the Event: Celebrating Ahmedabad city’s heritage legacy, the exhibition is inspired by different vignettes of the socio-cultural and everyday life in Ahmedabad. The exhibition showcases a collection of sculptures conceptualised, created, and carved by national award winner Rajesh Sagara.

Venue: Gujarat University Library lawns, Ahmedabad

Host/Organiser: Ahmedabad art studio, GalleryRa

Time and Date: Open from 4 pm to 8 pm until March 12

3rd Annual Economics Conference

About the Event: Dr C Rangarajan, former RBI governor, Mahesh Vyas, CEO and managing director of CMIE and other academicians and policymakers will discuss the road to an inclusive recovery in the post-pandemic era.

Venue: Ahmedabad University

Host/Organiser: Ahmedabad University

Time and Date: March 11-12

For registration and more details: Contact at ecoomicsconf@ahduni.edu.in for more details

13th Usha Parv Awards

About the Event: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, an event that aims to empower women and set an example in society by honoring and lauding all those women who have made colossal contributions across various fields, with state minister of communication Devusinh Chauhan in attendance.

Venue: Senate Hall, Gujarat University, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Host/Organiser: Udgam Trust

Time and Date: March 6 at 3:30 pm

Webinar on innovation in and from business models



About the Event: Speaker professor Mark Loon from University of Northumbria at Newcastle, UK will be in conversation with vice-chancellor of MSU BAroda Professor VK Srivastava to talk on innovation in and from business models.

Venue: Online participation, register at https://forms.gLe/Lq7rqTQcobkdunze8

Host/Organiser: Office of the International Affairs, Faculty of Commerce and Faculty Management Studies of MSU, Baroda

Time and Date: Mach 10, 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm