Gujarat This Week: Pride fest in Ahmedabad, voiceover workshop by man who dubbed for Harry Potter

Event: Indian
Pride Festival: Jashn-e-Karwaan
About: With June being the Pride Month, performers and guests from all over the country will celebrate the history of the queer movement in India with a promise to create a better future for the LGBTQIA+ community at this cultural fest conceptualised, performed and entirely managed by the LGBTQIA+ community of the Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation.
Venue: HK Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation
How to attend: Book tickets here
Date and time: July 2, Saturday, 6 pm onwards
Event: The Darkroom 3.0 – an Immersive Sensory Theatre Experience
About: Three classical stories – ‘Durga Poojo’ (writer unknown, but true story), ‘Kafan’ by Munshi Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto – told experientially, where the thrill of uncertainty and the unknown is enhanced with blindfolds upon arrival, and the audience is left decoding the plays from scents and sound.
Trigger warning: Includes a story about rape and child abuse.
Venue: Prayogshala, Near Ashram Road Ahmedabad
Organiser: Mumbai-based Rangaai Theatre Company
How to attend: Book tickets here
Date and time: July 2, Saturday, 8.30 pm to 10,30 pm
Event: The Ultimate Voiceover Workshop
About: Learn from voice-over artist Rajesh Kava, who dubbed for the Hindi version of Harry Potter, and Legolas in the Lord of the Rings.
Venue: NMCJ, SG Highway, Ahmedabad
Organiser: NMCJ
How to attend: Register here by July 5. Course fee: Rs 2,500
Date and time: July 9 and 10, from 10 am to 5 pm
