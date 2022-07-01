scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Gujarat This Week: Pride fest in Ahmedabad, voiceover workshop by man who dubbed for Harry Potter

From an immersive sensory theatre experience titled The Darkroom 3.0 to a peek into the history of the queer movement in India, here's what's happening in Gujarat from July 2 to 9.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: July 1, 2022 1:55:33 pm
Check out what will happen in Gujarat this week.

Event: Indian

Pride Festival: Jashn-e-Karwaan

About: With June being the Pride Month, performers and guests from all over the country will celebrate the history of the queer movement in India with a promise to create a better future for the LGBTQIA+ community at this cultural fest conceptualised, performed and entirely managed by the LGBTQIA+ community of the Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation.

Venue: HK Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation

How to attend: Book tickets here

Date and time: July 2, Saturday, 6 pm onwards

Event: The Darkroom 3.0 – an Immersive Sensory Theatre Experience

About: Three classical stories – ‘Durga Poojo’ (writer unknown, but true story), ‘Kafan’ by Munshi Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto – told experientially, where the thrill of uncertainty and the unknown is enhanced with blindfolds upon arrival, and the audience is left decoding the plays from scents and sound.

Trigger warning: Includes a story about rape and child abuse.

Venue: Prayogshala, Near Ashram Road Ahmedabad

Organiser: Mumbai-based Rangaai Theatre Company

How to attend: Book tickets here

Date and time: July 2, Saturday, 8.30 pm to 10,30 pm

Event: The Ultimate Voiceover Workshop

About: Learn from voice-over artist Rajesh Kava, who dubbed for the Hindi version of Harry Potter, and Legolas in the Lord of the Rings.

Venue: NMCJ, SG Highway, Ahmedabad

Organiser: NMCJ

How to attend: Register here by July 5. Course fee: Rs 2,500

Date and time: July 9 and 10, from 10 am to 5 pm

