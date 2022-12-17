scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Gujarat This Week: Explore Paintings on Basel Mission Terracotta tiles, relish traditional food fest and many more

A solo play based on the journey of India's social reformer Savitribai Phule, and a musical performance are among the other attractions in Ahmedabad this week.

Main Savitribai Phule, a solo play, written, directed, and performed by Sushama Deshpande.

Event name: Exhibition – Bapu

About the event: Paintings on Basel Mission Terracotta tiles by Dilip Soni, a collection of paintings inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi and architecture of Ahmedabad . It brings together history and architecture.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Francaise D’ Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Francaise D’ Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 17 (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm and December 18 (Sunday), 9 am to 4 pm

 

Event name: Play – Haan, Main Savitribai Phule (Hindi)

About the event: Solo play, written, directed, and performed by Sushama Deshpande. It is based on the journey of India’s social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, from her perspective based on a Marathi play ‘Vhay, Mee Savitri Bai’ (Yes, I am Savitri Bai)

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 17 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

 

Event name: Music Live – Bharathi Prathap

About the event: The live performance by Bharathi Prathap trained in Agra gharana.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Francaise D’ Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Francaise D’ Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 18 (Sunday), 7 pm

 

Event name: Film – Teaching to See (English)

About the event: A 2012 educational documentary by Andrei Severny, about graphic design and teaching of Inge Druckrey and some of her students and colleagues, providing insights into graphic design, typography, composition, form, and visual arts education.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 17 (Saturday) and December 18 (Sunday), 11:30 am

 

Event name: Sattvik Mahotsav

About the event: A traditional food festival offering the taste of various millet and exotic herb dishes and lesser-known but nutrient-rich food from various states to urban communities as a healthier food habit and lifestyle option.

Venue: Next to Andhjan Mandal, 132ft Ring Road, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Sattvik traditional food festival

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 23 (Friday) to December 26 (Monday), 10 am to 9 pm

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:36:12 pm
