Gujarat This Week: Movie screenings, Garba nights and more

Starting October 1, a lot is happening in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. From movie screening to Garba nights, enjoy every moment of the festive season in the way you want to. Here’s a list of what is happening between October 1 and 7.

Event name: Kanaka Purandara — film (English)

About the event: A 1988 film directed by Girish Karnad, the movie is about the saints Kanaka and Purandara who led the Bhakti movement, that focused on theological language being spoken in a popular dialect rather than Sanskrit.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

Entry: Open to all

Date and time: October 1 (Saturday) and October 2 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Zabaan Par — film (English, Hindi, Urdu)

About the event: A 2018 film seeks to reflect upon the history of Urdu and the place it holds in India, based on the passages from C M Naim’s Ambiguities of Heritage. Zabaan Par is an exploration of the fault lines between politics, history and language. The film attempts to document the everydayness of language and nationalism in a constantly changing city.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

Entry: Open to all

Date and time: October 1 (Saturday) and October 2 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Talk on “Bombay Imagined: An Illustrated History of the Unbuilt City”

About the event: The talk will focus on the book by Robert Stephens that narrates how present-day Mumbai’s housing, parks, sanitation systems is an outcome of many unrealised dreams. This is supported with 200 unrealised urban visions — aspirations of an evolved metropolis boasting everything from humane housing and expanded parks to sanitation systems and more. Ideas that never saw the light of the day are richly illustrated with archival drawings, contemporary speculations and artistic overlays, illuminating long-lost futures from the city’s unbuilt past.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

Entry: Open to all

Date and time: October 1 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

Event name: “भौम्य – Threshold: an ode to Womanhood”- tribal art exhibition

About the event: A four-day travelling tribal art exhibition, featuring 50 original Bhil and Gond art paintings of various women tribal artists from Madhya Pradesh, including Padma Shri Bhil artist Bhuribai and Padma Shri Gond artist Durga bai. Made with acrylic paints on canvas, reflect the traditional tribal lifestyle, culture and depict their surrounding flora, fauna, and environment. The exhibition is part of the travel exhibition route that started from Raja Ravi Varma’s studio at Laxmi Vilas Palace compound, Vadodara. The event also has art talks, documentary screenings and postcard-making sessions.

Venue: Central Arcade, IIT Gandhinagar

Organisers: Art Studio, IIT Gandhinagar

Entry: Free entry

Date and time: September 30 (Friday) to October 3 (Monday), 9:00 am- 11:00 am, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Event name: Wildlife Photography Exhibition

About the event: An exhibition of photos of wildlife by accomplished Wildlife photographers by N. Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Gujarat State.

Venue: CEE Gallery, Thaltej Tekra, Ahmedabad

Organisers: CEE Gallery

Entry: Open to all

Date and time: October 7 (Friday) – October 9 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 8:00 pm; inauguration on October 6 (Thursday), 5:30 pm

Event name: Cold Brew Pong

About the event: Celebrate the International Coffee Day playing brew pong!

Venue: OCD Culture, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad

Organisers: OCD Culture

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: October 1 (Saturday), 12:00 pm -2:00 pm, 5:00 pm -7:00pm

Advertisement

Event name: Wild Air Garba

About the event: Celebrate Navratri and play garba away from the city’s noise, in the lap of nature!

Venue: Shilpgram-I, near Vaishnodevi, Jaspur village, Gandhinagar

Organisers: Diving Deep

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: October 2 (Sunday), 7:45 pm onwards

Event name: Wild Air Garba

About the event: Celebrate Navratri and play garba away from the city’s noise, in the lap of nature!

Venue: Hidimbavan, Bhinasan village, Gandhinagar

Organisers: Diving Deep

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: October 4 (Tuesday), 7:45 pm onwards

Event name: Durga Puja

About the event: Celebrate Durga Puja this Navratri and get the blessings in the aarti of goddess Durga.

Venue: Karnavati University, Gandhinagar

Organisers: The temple, Karnavati University, Gandhinagar

Entry: Open to all

Date and time: September 29 (Thursday) – October 5 (Wednesday), 7:30 pm

Advertisement

Event name: Kalibari Durga Puja 2022

About the event: Celebrate Durga puja, and enrich yourself with Bengali culture, Bengali food, and live performances by various artists.

Venue: Ahmedabad Kalibari ground, Ambli, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Bengal Cultural Association of Ahmedabad

Entry: Open to all

Date and time: September 30 (Friday) – October 5 (Wednesday), 7:30 pm onwards

Event name: Kavya Yagya – season 2

About the event: The second year of the international multilingual poetry festival, with a special edition inviting women poets from across the globe

Venue: LD Arts College, Gujarat University

Organisers: LD Arts College, Gujarat University, Ahmedabad

How to attend: Live streaming at LD Arts College YouTube channel

Date and time: October 2 (Sunday) – October 3 (Monday), 4:00 pm onwards

Event name: Mirchi Rock N Dhol Garba

About the event: Celebrate nine days with Gujarati culture, food and live performances by famous artists like Meet Jain, Mirande Shah, Hetal Raval, and others

Venue: Aman Aakash Party Plot, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Radio Mirchi

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: September 26 (Monday) to October 4 (Tuesday)

Event name: Gift City Garba Festival 2022

About the event: Come and enjoy navratri at planned business district and international Finance tech city of Gujarat.

Venue: Gift City Club, Zone 3, Gandhinagar

Organisers: Gift City Club

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: September 28 (Wednesday) to October 2 (Sunday), 7:30 pm onwards