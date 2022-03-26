Gujarat this week: Play based on Manto’s paritition stories; Nature paintings to save lives

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week (March 26 to April 2)

AHNA CARES — Paintings of Nature to save lives

About the Event: An initiative by Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Home Association, an art exhibition by Ramesh Vyas, who has donated his paintings to AHNA CARES where the proceeds will be used in supporting patients on ICU and on ventilator support

Venue: Ellisbridge Gymkhana, Ahmedabad

Host/Organiser: AHNA

Time and Date: March 26 from 2 pm to 7 pm, March 27 from 11 am to 2 pm

Design and Feminisms – Looking at our work and how we made it — from NID Archives

About the Event: To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, NID Archives had curated a selection of artefacts from March 8-12, which included rare books, vinyl records, along with student and faculty projects across print, audio, visual and mixed media, that were shared on Instagram handle of NID Archives (@archives_nid). A panel discussion will now take off from this Instagram series where the creators of the featured artefacts will talk about their work process in these projects, what the subjects meant to them then and now, and how they explored the medium

Venue: Online Zoom discussion, register here

Host/Organiser: National Institute of Design, Wikipedia Foundation and Art+Feminism

Time and Date: March 26, 4 pm to 6 pm

‘One is to One’ – Exhibition of Stories, Practice, and Collaboration of Kamal Mangaldas and Devendra Shah

About the Event: The exhibition showcases the Ahmedabad based collaborative practice of architect Kamal Mangaldas and structural engineer Devendra Shah, displaying work from their practice ‘Design Associates’, which they partnered in 1964. With four decades (1964–2006) of practice, the work includes pioneering projects such as the Jaishefali Row Houses in 1974, Shanku’s Water Park. CEPT Archives now houses the digital collection of this practice, containing over 10,000 drawings recording the execution of over 400 projects, bearing testimony to the complexity of practising architecture in post-colonial India.

Host/Organiser: CEPT

Venue, Date and Time: CEPT Exhibition Centre (CEC), Lilavati Lalbhai Library at CEPT University, Ahmedabad, where it will be open for public viewing from March 12 to 31, 11 am to 7 pm daily. It will then move to CEPT Archives Gallery AES Premises near Commerce Six Crossroads, from April 8.

Adhantar – A Play

About the Event: With the portrayal of the life of a Bombay mill worker family, the play represents the struggles of a family where the entire psychological and physical energy of each member is invested and occupied in managing their basic needs, resulting in human relationships taking a backseat.

Venue: Rhaen Basera Theatre – House for Art , 647/2, Off Billionaire Street, Karnavati Club – Mumatpura Road – 380054, Ahmedabad

Book tickets here, Rs 300 per seat

Date and Time: March 26, 8 pm to 10:15 pm

Spirit of India – Treasure of Traditional Visual Art

About the Event: With an aim to reflect the vast diversity of various regions and cultures through Indian visual art, Kalyan Joshi will exhibit ‘Phad’ paintings, a religious style of scroll and folk painting from Rajasthan, done on a long piece of cloth

Organiser: Indian Arts Collective in collaboration with Mangalbaug Gallery

Venue: Mangalbaug Galeery, near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: April 1 and 2, 11 am to 7 pm

Enter at Your Own Risk

About the Event: A play based on Sa’adat Manto’s stories during Partition of 1947 and reimagining what Manto would have written today if he was a witness to the chaos in the country

Venue: Scrapyard the Theatre, Paldi, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: April 1, 8 pm

Tickets: Call on +91 7698201299, 9978001005