Gujarat this week: Magic show, book launch and much more

This week, enjoy magic performances by the Madari community, get enriched by a lecture or simply get mesmerised by the tunes of Indian classical music. Here’s what is happening in Gujarat this week.

Event name: Kalakarigari

About the event: Witness the artists of Madari community perform magic and dance. Also see their stories of Covid-19 pandemic.

Venue: Conflictorium, Museum of Conflict, Mirzapur, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Budhan Theatre

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Event name: Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar — film (Bengali)

About the event: Directed by Satyajit Ray in 1963, the film traces the personal triumphs and frustrations of Arati, who decides, despite the initial protests of her bank-clerk husband, to take a job to help support their family. The film is set in mid-1950s Calcutta.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: October 15 (Saturday) and October 16 (Sunday), 11:30 am onwards

Event name: Takshila Lecture on Architecture and Society

About the event: Rupali Gupte addresses the growing differences between practice and pedagogy of architecture in India and the realities of our social, cultural, and economic contexts. Gupte aims to challenge the present scenario that an open and honest conversation on the state of practice will instigate positive change. Rupali Gupte, one of the founding members of the School of Environment and Architecture and a Professor at the institute, is an architect and urbanist who works across architecture, art, and urban studies.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Artshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 6:30 pm onwards

Event name: Hands on Tie-Dye workshop

About the event: Get familiarised with the tie and dye technique which includes different techniques of folding and tying to achieve a customised variety of patterns on fabrics.

Venue: CEPT workshops, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus, University Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: CEPT University

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Event name: To France in India — exhibition

About the event: Join the opening of exhibition and the launch of the book “To France- In India” by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, and Raghu Rai, a noted photographer

Venue: L & P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus, Gujarat University Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Hutheesing Centre

How to attend: RSVP at hutheesingcentre@gmail.com

Date and time: October 20 (Thursday), 6:00 pm, exhibition till October 30 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Event name: Sun Festival 2022

About the event: Join the Indian Classical Music in the monumental glory of the eleventh century Chalukyan architecture. The experience will be enriched by artists like Ustad Fazal Qureshi, the famous tabla player, Rahul Deshpande, an Indian classical singer, and Gargi Vora, also an Indian singer, and Indian musical instruments like Sarangi, Mridangam, Chenda Melam, Djembe, along with classical Odissi dance.

Venue: Modhera Sun Temple

Organisers: Crraft of Art

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 7:00 pm

Event name: How Do I Show The Ocean Space You Carried Inside You? (English)

About the event: The film is based on the life and work of Bhadrakant Zaveri, a Gujarati poet, playwright, director and an actor, who was severely injured in a 1993 bomb blast. The film acts as an intervention on the political events of that time, like Emergency, Bhagalpur blindings, growing consumerism and desire for both artistic and personal freedom.

Venue: The Mrinalini Sarabhai Gallery, Darpana Academy, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani

How to attend: Only for members. Become a member here: https://linktr.ee/natarani

Date and time: October 20 (Thursday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Maati Baani

About the event: The famous “language of the land”, Maati Baani is in Ahmedabad with its classical and folklore fusion brought by known Hindustani vocalists Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah.

Venue: The Mrinalini Sarabhai Gallery, Darpana Academy, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natrani

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 8:30 pm