Gujarat this week: Magic show, book launch and much more

This week, enjoy magic performances by the Madari community, get enriched by a lecture or simply get mesmerised by the tunes of Indian classical music. Here’s what is happening in Gujarat this week.
Event name: Kalakarigari
About the event: Witness the artists of Madari community perform magic and dance. Also see their stories of Covid-19 pandemic.
Venue: Conflictorium, Museum of Conflict, Mirzapur, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Budhan Theatre
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Event name: Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar — film (Bengali)
About the event: Directed by Satyajit Ray in 1963, the film traces the personal triumphs and frustrations of Arati, who decides, despite the initial protests of her bank-clerk husband, to take a job to help support their family. The film is set in mid-1950s Calcutta.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: October 15 (Saturday) and October 16 (Sunday), 11:30 am onwards
Event name: Takshila Lecture on Architecture and Society
About the event: Rupali Gupte addresses the growing differences between practice and pedagogy of architecture in India and the realities of our social, cultural, and economic contexts. Gupte aims to challenge the present scenario that an open and honest conversation on the state of practice will instigate positive change. Rupali Gupte, one of the founding members of the School of Environment and Architecture and a Professor at the institute, is an architect and urbanist who works across architecture, art, and urban studies.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Artshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 6:30 pm onwards
Event name: Hands on Tie-Dye workshop
About the event: Get familiarised with the tie and dye technique which includes different techniques of folding and tying to achieve a customised variety of patterns on fabrics.
Venue: CEPT workshops, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus, University Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: CEPT University
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Event name: To France in India — exhibition
About the event: Join the opening of exhibition and the launch of the book “To France- In India” by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, and Raghu Rai, a noted photographer
Venue: L & P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus, Gujarat University Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Hutheesing Centre
How to attend: RSVP at hutheesingcentre@gmail.com
Date and time: October 20 (Thursday), 6:00 pm, exhibition till October 30 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Event name: Sun Festival 2022
About the event: Join the Indian Classical Music in the monumental glory of the eleventh century Chalukyan architecture. The experience will be enriched by artists like Ustad Fazal Qureshi, the famous tabla player, Rahul Deshpande, an Indian classical singer, and Gargi Vora, also an Indian singer, and Indian musical instruments like Sarangi, Mridangam, Chenda Melam, Djembe, along with classical Odissi dance.
Venue: Modhera Sun Temple
Organisers: Crraft of Art
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 7:00 pm
Event name: How Do I Show The Ocean Space You Carried Inside You? (English)
About the event: The film is based on the life and work of Bhadrakant Zaveri, a Gujarati poet, playwright, director and an actor, who was severely injured in a 1993 bomb blast. The film acts as an intervention on the political events of that time, like Emergency, Bhagalpur blindings, growing consumerism and desire for both artistic and personal freedom.
Venue: The Mrinalini Sarabhai Gallery, Darpana Academy, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani
How to attend: Only for members. Become a member here: https://linktr.ee/natarani
Date and time: October 20 (Thursday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Maati Baani
About the event: The famous “language of the land”, Maati Baani is in Ahmedabad with its classical and folklore fusion brought by known Hindustani vocalists Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah.
Venue: The Mrinalini Sarabhai Gallery, Darpana Academy, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natrani
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: October 16 (Sunday), 8:30 pm