Gujarat this week: Live concerts, panel discussions and much more

From live concerts to film screenings, a lot is happening in Gujarat this week. Here’s a list of the events.
Event name: Knocksense Lucky Ali Live
About the event: A live concert of music maestro Lucky Ali, who is known for his songs ‘O Sanam’, ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagani’, ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’, and many more
Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Knocksense
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: February 26 (Sunday), 6:30 pm
Event name: Film — Invisible Demons (English)
About the event: A 2021 Rahul Jain film on the dangers of climate change in Delhi will be screened. The film explores the dramatic consequences of India’s growing economy, a city in crisis, and collective climate realities
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: February 25 (Saturday) and February 26 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Me, Myself & I – Digital Narcissism
About the event: As a part of the 8th ‘night of ideas’, a panel discussion on digital narcissism and the pitfalls of oversharing on social media platforms, among others, will be held
Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad
Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: March 1 (Wednesday), 6:30 pm
Event name: Handpan Assemble
About the event: Ahmedabad’s first handpan assemble, where multi-percussionist Rishiraj Kulkarni will play handmade instruments
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: February 25 (Saturday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Music concert by Mukt
About the event: Mukt is a fusion-rock band from Ahmedabad which delivers literature in the form of contemporary music. The band will perform poetries composed by legends such as Ibn-e-Insha, Kaifi Azmi, Kabir, and more
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: February 26 (Sunday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Enter At Your Own Risk
About the event: A play based on Sadat Hasan Manto’s stories on Partition and their unfortunate relevance in the present times
Venue: Scrapyard-The Theatre Paldi Ahmedabad
Organisers: Scrapyard-The Theatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: February 25 (Saturday) and February 26 (Sunday), 8:30 pm