Gujarat this week: Live concerts, panel discussions and much more

From live concerts to film screenings, a lot is happening in Gujarat this week. Here’s a list of the events.

Event name: Knocksense Lucky Ali Live

About the event: A live concert of music maestro Lucky Ali, who is known for his songs ‘O Sanam’, ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagani’, ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’, and many more

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Knocksense

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 26 (Sunday), 6:30 pm

Event name: Film — Invisible Demons (English)

About the event: A 2021 Rahul Jain film on the dangers of climate change in Delhi will be screened. The film explores the dramatic consequences of India’s growing economy, a city in crisis, and collective climate realities

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 25 (Saturday) and February 26 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Me, Myself & I – Digital Narcissism

About the event: As a part of the 8th ‘night of ideas’, a panel discussion on digital narcissism and the pitfalls of oversharing on social media platforms, among others, will be held

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: March 1 (Wednesday), 6:30 pm

Event name: Handpan Assemble

About the event: Ahmedabad’s first handpan assemble, where multi-percussionist Rishiraj Kulkarni will play handmade instruments

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 25 (Saturday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Music concert by Mukt

About the event: Mukt is a fusion-rock band from Ahmedabad which delivers literature in the form of contemporary music. The band will perform poetries composed by legends such as Ibn-e-Insha, Kaifi Azmi, Kabir, and more

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 26 (Sunday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Enter At Your Own Risk

About the event: A play based on Sadat Hasan Manto’s stories on Partition and their unfortunate relevance in the present times

Venue: Scrapyard-The Theatre Paldi Ahmedabad

Organisers: Scrapyard-The Theatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 25 (Saturday) and February 26 (Sunday), 8:30 pm