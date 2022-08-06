scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Gujarat this week: Kutch Craft Collective; food and heritage walk, and more

From plays and food walks, to craft fares and film screenings -- here's what's happening in Gujarat this week, between August 6 and 13

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 6, 2022 1:52:05 pm
Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between August 6 and 13

Kutch Craft Collective 
About the event: A collaborative platform of 5 leading craft organisations of Kutch — Shrujan, VRDI, Kalaraksha, Qasab, and Khamir — brings the curated craft of Kutch to the city of Ahmedabad
Venue: Travelers Home, Prahaladnagar, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Kutch Craft Collective
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: August 4 (Thursday)- August 6 (Saturday), 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Vah Ladkiyon Wala Natak (Hindi)

About the event:  The play is a humorous take on roles and rituals of women, a thoughtful daughter, a working mother, a flirtatious maid or the goddess herself, blending joyful, heartful stories of women being women. 
Venue: The Footlight Theatre, New York Tower A, Thaltej, Ahmedabad
Organsier: The Footlight Theatre
How to attend: Book here or call on +91 9724315981
Date and time: August 12 (Friday), 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm
Food and Heritage walk by Sukrit Sen 
About the event: A heritage food walk in the lanes of Ahmedabad, with perks of tasting its authentic food and listening to the stories related to the city’s food, by Sukriti Sen. The walk covers almost 15 delicacies of Old Ahmedabad. 
Venue: Raipur Bhajia House, Khokhra Circle, Khokhra, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Khoj Museum
How to attend: Register here or contact +91-6352998992
Date and time: August 6 (Saturday), 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm 
Monsoon and Heritage
About the event: The walk unveils the city of Ahmedabad, the first UNESCO heritage city of India. Sukrit Sen takes you on the ancient sites such as Siddi Saiyed Jali, Ahmad Shah Mosque, Bhadra Fort, Teen Darwaja and Jamma Masjid untold stories. 
Venue: Details by Khoj team after registration
Organiser: Khoj Museum 
How to attend: Register here or contact +91- 6352998992
Date and Time: August 7 (Sunday), 8:30 am to 10:00 am
Unknown Stepwells of Ahmedabad
About the event: The visit takes you to two of Ahmedabad’s unknown stepwells, Bai Harir ni Vav, which is 15km from the centre of the city and Mata Bhavani’s stepwell in Asarwa area. The walk will be accompanied with a 360 degree documentation workshop. 
Venue: Details by Khoj team after registration 
Organiser: Khoj Museum and Living Waters Museum
How to attend: Register here or contact +91- 6352998992
Date and time: August 7 (Sunday), 10:30 am to 12:00 pm 
 The Blue Experience
About the event: The band of three, Shweta G, Shiv Mandapa, and Anish Parmarthi, drives its inspiration from the greats- Jimi Hendrix Albert King Curtis Mayfield & others. The band consists of seasoned and international touring/session musicians with diverse background in Blues Jazz and Roots music.
Venue: Cafe Venture Studio, University Area, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Cafe Venture Studio 
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: August 6 (Saturday), 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Water and Music Workshop
About the event: In this workshop, learn to create music with water and different objects with Sukrit Sen
Venue:Details by Khoj team after registration
Organsier: Khoj Museum and Living Waters Museum 
How to attend: Register here or contact +91- 6352998992
Date and time: August 7 (Sunday), 4:00 pm to 5:00pm 
Talk on Heritage and Conservation in Gujarat 
About the event: Presenting heritage inspired creations of royal families ho have adapted their inheritd craft to make it contemporary relevant, catch in conversation Anshu Khanna, the founder of Royal Fables; Mickey Desai, the founder of People of India Project and the owner of Blackbuck Safari Lodge; and Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi, the dinosaur priness of erstwhile State of Balasinor and a self taught paleontologist.
Venue: Hyatt, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Royal Fables Ahmedabad 
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: August 6 (Saturday), 12:00 pm 
Creative Strokes Exhibition 
About the event: An art exhibition covering 35 imaginative drawings by 24 young students, bringing their own style of different drawing and colouring techniques to the table. The students will also explain the thought and process behind their artwork
Venue: Clubhouse, Sureel Willows Apartments, Krishna Shalby Hospital Road, Bopal- Ghuma Road, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Clubhouse 
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: August 6 (Saturday)- August 7 (Sunday), 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm 
Tree Plantation Drive
About the event: Plant the trees to save the environment in “birds and butterflies” themed tree plantation drive is organsied by Rotary Club of Ahmedabad in association with Treewalks and Gujarat Institute of Development Research
Venue: Gujarat Institute of Development Research, Got, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Rotary Club of Cosmopolitan
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: August 7 (Sunday), 10:30 am

Screening of Korean film ‘The Sunniest Moment of our Lives’
About the event: A coming of age film of a group of seven best friends from high school in search of a reunion years later
Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How To Attend: DM @filmsociety.ahmedabad on Instagram 
Date and Time: Sunday August 7, 12 pm

