Gujarat this week: Kutch Craft Collective; food and heritage walk, and more

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between August 6 and 13

Kutch Craft Collective

About the event: A collaborative platform of 5 leading craft organisations of Kutch — Shrujan, VRDI, Kalaraksha, Qasab, and Khamir — brings the curated craft of Kutch to the city of Ahmedabad

Venue: Travelers Home, Prahaladnagar, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Kutch Craft Collective

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: August 4 (Thursday)- August 6 (Saturday), 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Vah Ladkiyon Wala Natak (Hindi)

About the event: The play is a humorous take on roles and rituals of women, a thoughtful daughter, a working mother, a flirtatious maid or the goddess herself, blending joyful, heartful stories of women being women.

Venue: The Footlight Theatre, New York Tower A, Thaltej, Ahmedabad

Organsier: The Footlight Theatre

How to attend: Book Book here or call on +91 9724315981

Date and time: August 12 (Friday), 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Food and Heritage walk by Sukrit Sen

About the event: A heritage food walk in the lanes of Ahmedabad, with perks of tasting its authentic food and listening to the stories related to the city’s food, by Sukriti Sen. The walk covers almost 15 delicacies of Old Ahmedabad.

Venue: Khokhra Circle, Khokhra, Ahmedabad Raipur Bhajia House, Organiser: Khoj Museum How to attend: Register Register here or contact +91-6352998992 Date and time: August 6 (Saturday), 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Monsoon and Heritage

About the event: The walk unveils the city of Ahmedabad, the first UNESCO heritage city of India. Sukrit Sen takes you on the ancient sites such as Siddi Saiyed Jali, Ahmad Shah Mosque, Bhadra Fort, Teen Darwaja and Jamma Masjid untold stories. Venue: Details by Khoj team after registration Organiser: Khoj Museum How to attend: Register Register here or contact +91- 6352998992 Date and Time: August 7 (Sunday), 8:30 am to 10:00 am

Unknown Stepwells of Ahmedabad