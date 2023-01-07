Gujarat This Week: Kite festival, vintage car show and more

Event name: International Kite Festival 2023

About the event: After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ahmedabad is set to see full-fledged participation in the kite festival on Makar Sankranti from as many as 126 kite flyers from 53 countries, besides 65 from 14 states, among others.

Venue: Sabarmati Riverfront near Vallabh Sadan, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd

How to attend: Open to all, for more details, see here

Date and time: January 8 (Sunday) to January 14 (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm.

Event name: 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance 2023

About the event: The 10th edition of the vintage car show has come to Gujarat for the first time with over 200 cars from across the world on display. The event will be judged by Christian Kramer, head of the jury panel of 35 internationally renowned expert class and team judges. The show is patronised by Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda.

Venue: Lakshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara

Organisers: 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 6 (Friday) to January 8 (Sunday)

Event name: CREDAI- GIHED Property Show

About the event: The 17th edition of the property show features over 250 residential, commercial properties, warehouses, weekend villas and plotting projects from leading developers in Ahmedabad.

Venue: Ganesh Grounds, Thaltej, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai)

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 6 (Friday) to January 8 (Sunday)

Event name: The Peasant Movements through the Eyes of Somnath Hore

About the event: The interactive workshop aims to engage participants with renowned sculptor and painter Somnath Hore’s sketches and notes exploring and questioning historical people’s movements like Tebhaga movement, tea garden movement, etc.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad and Seagull India

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: January 7 (Saturday), 4 pm to 7 pm

Event name: Chirag Todi x Heat Sink

About the event: Concert by Ahmedabad-based musician Todi, known for his jazz and pop songs, with his band Heat Sink. He has worked with Indian maestros like AR Rahman, Clinton Cerejo and so on. He has also toured across eight cities in India.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 7, 8.30 pm

Event name: Film – Alice Et Le Maire

About the event: A 2019 French comedy by Nicolas Pariser, screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Europa Cinemas Label Award for Best European Film. The film is on the mayor of Lyon who, after 30 years in politics, experiences an existential crisis. To fix this, he is introduced to a bright and young philosopher.

Venue: Alliance Française Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 7 (Saturday), 6 pm

Event name: Film- Limbo

About the event: A 2021, monochrome film by Soi Cheang in present-day Hong Kong, where two cops are after a serial killer who has a fetish for his female victims’ arms in the slums of the city.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book here (DM)

Date and time: January 8 (Sunday), 12 pm

Event: Film- In His Own Words

About the event: A 1991 film on the life of painter-sculptor Somnath Hore and his art explored through his writings, experiences, influences, associations, processes, discussed by Shivani Monga, a film-makers and co-founder of Katapult Films.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 8 (Sunday), 4.30 pm onwards

Event name: Latin Jazz with Jazzmatazz

About the event: A Latin jazz band based in Goa with its versatile set from traditional Jazz to Bossa Nova and Funk Jazz to Konkani hits played in a refreshing and soulful way.

Venue: Bucky Gallery & Diner Mangalbaug, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Bucky Gallery & Diner Mangalbaug

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 13 (Friday), 8.30 pm