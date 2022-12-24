Gujarat This Week: Kids’ films, Varun Grover show, Rekha Bhardwaj concert and much more

From a one-woman dance adventure journeying through health, happiness and the absurd to a Gujarati play on Steve Jobs and his daughter Lisa, here’s what is happening in the arts and culture arena from December 24 to December 30.

Event: Ahmedabad International Children’s Film Festival

About the event: In this fourth edition, the festival will screen more than 50 children’s films from 19 countries, including India, Iran, US, Brazil, Poland, Singapore, Canada, Spain, Portugal and Norway. India’s Oscar entry this year, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show), will be the first film in the six-day festival.

Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Ahmedabad Management Association

How to attend: Contact 07926308601/05

Date and time: December 26 (Monday) to December 29 (Thursday), 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm; opening ceremony on December 24 (Saturday), 4:00 pm

Event: Fairy Tales

About the event: An hour-long stand-up comedy show by Varun Grover, who is not only a comic, but a film writer, lyricist, and an actor, and have contributed to gems like Gangs of Wasseypur and Netflix originals like Qala.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ashram road, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre and Pierro

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 29 (Thursday), 8:30 pm

Event: The Last Music Store (English, Hindi)

About the event: This 2016 short documentary by Megha Ramaswamy is an ode to an iconic music store coming to life through intimate conversations with employees and regulars. The film chronicles Mumbai’s music culture over the decades and across changing technologies.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: December 24 (Saturday), 5:30 pm

Event: Live concert by Rekha Bhardwaj

About the event: The singer’s first-ever concert in the country.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ashram road, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre and Pierro

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 28 (Wednesday), 8:30 pm

Event: The Dinner Game (French film with English subtitles)

About the event: The film is a 1998 comedy by Francis Veber where the protagonist and his friends organise a dinner every Wednesday, each bringing a jerk with them. However, dinner gets topsy turvy when the protagonist brings a “world-class jerk” who works as an accountant at the Ministry of Finance.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française D’Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française D’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 24 (Saturday), 6:00 pm

Event: Red (dance performance)

About the event: A dance performance by Liz Lea, who specialises in the field of contemporary and classical Indian dance and martial arts, is her journey and experiences with Endometriosis. Red is a new one-woman dance adventure journeying through health, happiness and the absurd.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ashram road, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre and Pierro

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 30 (Friday), 8:30 pm

Event: Mr. Apple (Gujarati play)

About the event: The two-act play is about the dramatic relationship between Apple founder Steve Jobs and his daughter Lisa.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ashram road, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre and Pierro

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 24 (Saturday), 8:30 pm

Event: A Prophet (French film)

About the event: A 2009 crime thriller by Jacques Audiard set in a high security French prison where the new Algerian inmate Malik navigates through the hierarchy within the walls of prison.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society Ahmedabad

How to attend: Direct message here

Date and time: December 25 (Sunday), 12 pm

Event: Global Youth Festival 2022

About the event: A four-day festival curated for the city youth to enjoy 50-plus activities like hackathon, sports olympics and music competition.

Venue: Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur

Organisers: Global Youth Festival

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: December 24 (Saturday) to December 27 (Tuesday), 5:30 pm