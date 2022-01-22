Gujarat this week: Sixteenth annual convocation of CEPT University; Conference on infrastructure development In India

January 22, 2022 2:42:17 pm
Here are the events slated to take place across Gujarat between January 22 and 29:
CEPT University is set to host its sixteenth annual convocation on Saturday, January 29. Associate Professor of Law at Columbia University, Madhav Khosla, will be the chief guest at the event.
Host/Organiser: CEPT
Venue/Online Link: Will be conducted virtually, link yet to be announced
Date and Time: January 29, time yet to be announced
At the next session of The #ConversationSeries on January 22, 2022, the focus will be on ‘#InfrastructureDevelopment In India: Are We There Yet?’. Experts will discuss the prerequisites for India to develop a world-class infrastructure.
Register: https://t.co/mA60VZE5CL pic.twitter.com/PEj2fIHfES
— Ahmedabad University (@AhdUniv) January 19, 2022
An online conference organised by Ahmedabad University on infrastructure development in India, chaired by Aashish Chandorkar, is set to take place on Saturday, January 22.
Event name: Infrastructure Development In India: Are We There Yet? With Aashish Chandorkar
Counsellor – Permanent Mission of India to the WTO (Govt. of India) and Former VP Capgemini Invent
Host/Organiser: Ahmedabad University
Venue/Online Link: Register on https://bit.ly/3qMhaow
Date and Time: January 22, 4 pm-5:30 pm; Online Via Zoom
