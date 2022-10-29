Gujarat This Week: Horror films for Halloween, jazz show and a design symposium

Event name: Design for Living, Living for Design – Future and Interior Design Symposium

About the event: The first-ever FID Symposium is a three-day event comprising special panel sessions by architects, faculty members at the National Institute of Design and alumni on topics concerning life, work, movement in relation with the space around them. Sessions on the first day will be on individuals making sense of working in different types of spaces, while maintaining a sense of personal space. Experimenting with “bamboo” as the material of construction in design will be discussed on the second day. Lastly, the event will focus on culture and its influence on design and living. There will also be an exhibition.

Venue: National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad campus

Organisers: NID, Ahmedabad

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: October 31 (Monday) to November 2 (Wednesday), 10 am to 5.30 pm

Event name: Machines for Peace, a seminar

About the event: Waqar Zaidi, chair of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and associate professor of History at Lahore University of Management Sciences, discusses the transfer of aviation and atomic energy between 1920 and 1950, from the hands of nation-states to international organisations such as the League of Nations and the UN.

Venue: Online via Zoom

Organisers: Ahmedabad University

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 2 (Wednesday), 5 pm

Event name: A Standard Jazz Show

About the event: A jazz gig taking the audience through the most iconic “standards” of the genre. By Raag Sethi, a bassist and founder of Compass Box Studio; Pritul Chauhan on drums; Nayan Kapadia on keyboard and Harmish Joshi on saxophone.

Venue: Mangalbaug and Bucky Galleries, near Parimal Garden, Sheth Mangaldas road, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Mangalbaug and Bucky Galleries

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 4 (Friday), 8.30 pm to 10 pm

Event name: Spanish film ‘Rec’, Taiwanese film ‘The Sadness’

Advertisement

About the event: As a part of Halloween’s 90 minutes of back-to-back films, watch a 2007 movie that combines the elements of a haunted house, found footage and zombies. The plot revolves around a television reporter and cameraman following emergency workers into a dark apartment building and getting locked inside with something scary.

The second film is a 2021 movie written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Rob Jabbaz. Extremely gory and brutal, it revolves around a young couple trying to reunite amidst a plague that turns people into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: October 30 (Sunday, from 12 pm

Event name: Past Forward-Music Show

Advertisement

About the event: Bharatanatyam performance by classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai involving contemporary classicism.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 4 (Friday), 8.30 pm