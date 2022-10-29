scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Gujarat This Week: Horror films for Halloween, jazz show and a design symposium

Watch a performance by classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai, attend an online seminar on Machines for Peace or get spooked by some Halloween thrillers this week in Ahmedabad.

Event name: Design for Living, Living for Design – Future and Interior Design Symposium

About the event: The first-ever FID Symposium is a three-day event comprising special panel sessions by architects, faculty members at the National Institute of Design and alumni on topics concerning life, work, movement in relation with the space around them. Sessions on the first day will be on individuals making sense of working in different types of spaces, while maintaining a sense of personal space. Experimenting with “bamboo” as the material of construction in design will be discussed on the second day. Lastly, the event will focus on culture and its influence on design and living. There will also be an exhibition.

Venue: National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad campus
Organisers: NID, Ahmedabad
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: October 31 (Monday) to November 2 (Wednesday), 10 am to 5.30 pm

 

Event name: Machines for Peace, a seminar

About the event: Waqar Zaidi, chair of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and associate professor of History at Lahore University of Management Sciences, discusses the transfer of aviation and atomic energy between 1920 and 1950, from the hands of nation-states to international organisations such as the League of Nations and the UN.

Venue: Online via Zoom
Organisers: Ahmedabad University
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 2 (Wednesday), 5 pm

 

Event name: A Standard Jazz Show

About the event: A jazz gig taking the audience through the most iconic “standards” of the genre. By Raag Sethi, a bassist and founder of Compass Box Studio; Pritul Chauhan on drums; Nayan Kapadia on keyboard and Harmish Joshi on saxophone.

Venue: Mangalbaug and Bucky Galleries, near Parimal Garden, Sheth Mangaldas road, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Mangalbaug and Bucky Galleries
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 4 (Friday), 8.30 pm to 10 pm

Event name: Spanish film ‘Rec’, Taiwanese film ‘The Sadness’

About the event: As a part of Halloween’s 90 minutes of back-to-back films, watch a 2007 movie that combines the elements of a haunted house, found footage and zombies. The plot revolves around a television reporter and cameraman following emergency workers into a dark apartment building and getting locked inside with something scary.

The second film is a 2021 movie written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Rob Jabbaz. Extremely gory and brutal, it revolves around a young couple trying to reunite amidst a plague that turns people into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: October 30 (Sunday, from 12 pm

Event name: Past Forward-Music Show

About the event: Bharatanatyam performance by classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai involving contemporary classicism.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ashram Road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 4 (Friday), 8.30 pm

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 06:23:43 pm
