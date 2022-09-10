Gujarat this week: Film screenings in French, discourse with artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh, and more

Ahmedabad has a lot to offer this week, including several film screenings in French, Arabic and Japanese, an exhibition at CEPT University, two art shows and a Bengali festival.

CEPT Excellence Awards Exhibition 2022

About the event: The exhibition along with Excellence Awards in order to level up excellence in teaching and learning at the University. This also aims to recognize and celebrate the best student work, done as part of studio units each semester, and identified by a special jury appointed by the University. A total of 11 individual student projects and 5 studio units have been recognized for their excellent work. Further, the top three student projects will receive an additional cash prize from CEPT Gujral Foundation Excellence Awards.

Venue: Lilavati Lalbhai Library, CEPT University

Organisers: CEPT University

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: Inauguration and award ceremony- September 12 (Monday), 5:30 pm

Exhibition- September 13 (Tuesday)- September 26 (Monday), 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Roubaix, Une Lumière -film screening (French)

About the event: A crime drama film which premiered in the competition section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The plot is set in the working-class city of Roubaix, a commune near the Belgian border. Yacoub Daoud, a police chief finds himself amidst a brutal murder of an elderly woman, demanding answers, where everyone in the neighbourhood is a suspect.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday), 7:00 pm

Discourse with Sajid Wajid Shaikh

About the event: Sajid Wajid Shaikh, self-taught, multidisciplinary Bombay-based artist, will talk on his work using images, through which he pushed his viewers to observe “overtly” visual aspects to the “underlying” message, through unconventional mediums. He explores the dichotomy between perception & reality through his practice. The artist extends his practice across graphic media, street art, performance, and sculpture.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

“Waves 98”- film (Arabic)

About the event: A 2015, Cannes Film Festival awarded as Short Film Palme d’Or, directed by Lebanese filmmaker Ely Dagher, live action short film, based in Beirut, Lebanon. Disillusioned with his life, Omar’s discovery lures him into the depth of the city. Immersed into a world that is so close yet so isolated from his reality, he eventually loses track and finds himself struggling to keep his attachments, his sense of home.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 11 (Saturday): 11:30 am onwards

A Radiant Life- film (French)

About the event: A 2013 short film, placed in 1952, in the city of Marseille, a city in France. The city received its first occupants, eighty civil servants compensated from war, coming from four corners of France. Upon arrival, the couples explore the location, facilities, and space allotted to them, responding to the new habitat with its uniqueness and details.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 11 (Saturday): 11:30 am onwards

All About Lily Chou-Chou- film (Japanese)

About the event: A 2001 film, known for its imagery, is about Yuichi, an eighth grader and worships Lily Chou-Chou, a Bjork-like chanteuse whose music is lush and transcendent. Yuichi only lives for Lily Chou-Chou’s big Tokyo concert, where lies and violence can be washed away by the presence of his goddess.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book through Film Society Ahmedabad’s Instagram or Facebook messengers

Date and time: September 11 (Sunday), 12:00 pm

The Journey Within- art show

About the event: An art show by Kakoli Sen which according to her is ultimately the journey within oneself, leading to a deep sense of joy, love, and soul contentment. It’s curated by Nayana Soparkar.

Venue: 079 Stories, rajpath Club road, Bodakdev

Organisers: 079 Stories

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 30 (Friday), 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm

You Are The Mind- art show

About the event: An art show, curated by Nayana Soparkar, displays how human beings live life-based on their perceptions by Ami Patel. He adds on through his art how humans translate their own beliefs and experiences into work and behaviour.

Venue: 079 Stories, Rajpath Club road, Bodakdev

Organisers: 079 Stories

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 30 (Friday), 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm

Goa @ 60- a celebration of Goa’s Liberation from Portuguese Rule

About the event: Get a glimpse of authentic Goan cuisine, music, dance and culture through a variety of live events. Enjoy Goan bands like The Kilxs, Steel and dance performances by Goan Dance Troupe. The famous face of Goa’s Carnival- The King Momo will also be featured.

Venue: Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, Vastrapur

Organisers: Government of Goa

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 9 (Friday)- September 11 (Sunday)

Bengali Festival

About the event: Come and enjoy Bengali cuisine, like mishti doi, Bengali sweets and other Bengali products like Shankha Pola, sarees, and much more.

Venue: Tuli Chants, behind Seema Mall, Anandnagar road

Organiser: Tuli Chants

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday) – September 11 (Sunday), 4:00 pm – 11:30 pm