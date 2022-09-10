scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Gujarat this week: Film screenings in French, discourse with artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh, and more

Ahmedabad has a lot to offer this week, including several film screenings in French, Arabic and Japanese, an exhibition at CEPT University, two art shows and a Bengali festival.

Ahmedabad has a lot to offer this week.

Ahmedabad has a lot to offer this week, including several film screenings in French, Arabic and Japanese, an exhibition at CEPT University, two art shows and a Bengali festival.

CEPT Excellence Awards Exhibition 2022

About the event: The exhibition along with Excellence Awards in order to level up excellence in teaching and learning at the University. This also aims to recognize and celebrate the best student work, done as part of studio units each semester, and identified by a special jury appointed by the University. A total of 11 individual student projects and 5 studio units have been recognized for their excellent work. Further, the top three student projects will receive an additional cash prize from CEPT Gujral Foundation Excellence Awards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

Venue: Lilavati Lalbhai Library, CEPT University

Organisers: CEPT University

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: Inauguration and award ceremony- September 12 (Monday), 5:30 pm

Exhibition- September 13 (Tuesday)- September 26 (Monday), 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Screenshot 2022-09-10 at 1.16.15 AM.png

Roubaix, Une Lumière -film screening (French)

About the event: A crime drama film which premiered in the competition section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The plot is set in the working-class city of Roubaix, a commune near the Belgian border. Yacoub Daoud, a police chief finds himself amidst a brutal murder of an elderly woman, demanding answers, where everyone in the neighbourhood is a suspect.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday), 7:00 pm

image.png

Discourse with Sajid Wajid Shaikh

About the event: Sajid Wajid Shaikh, self-taught, multidisciplinary Bombay-based artist, will talk on his work using images, through which he pushed his viewers to observe “overtly” visual aspects to the “underlying” message, through unconventional mediums. He explores the dichotomy between perception & reality through his practice. The artist extends his practice across graphic media, street art, performance, and sculpture.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

image.png

“Waves 98”- film (Arabic)

About the event: A 2015, Cannes Film Festival awarded as Short Film Palme d’Or, directed by Lebanese filmmaker Ely Dagher, live action short film, based in Beirut, Lebanon. Disillusioned with his life, Omar’s discovery lures him into the depth of the city. Immersed into a world that is so close yet so isolated from his reality, he eventually loses track and finds himself struggling to keep his attachments, his sense of home.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 11 (Saturday): 11:30 am onwards

image.png

A Radiant Life- film (French)

Advertisement

About the event: A 2013 short film, placed in 1952, in the city of Marseille, a city in France. The city received its first occupants, eighty civil servants compensated from war, coming from four corners of France. Upon arrival, the couples explore the location, facilities, and space allotted to them, responding to the new habitat with its uniqueness and details.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 11 (Saturday): 11:30 am onwards

image.png

All About Lily Chou-Chou- film (Japanese)

About the event: A 2001 film, known for its imagery, is about Yuichi, an eighth grader and worships Lily Chou-Chou, a Bjork-like chanteuse whose music is lush and transcendent. Yuichi only lives for Lily Chou-Chou’s big Tokyo concert, where lies and violence can be washed away by the presence of his goddess.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society Ahmedabad

Advertisement

How to attend: Book through Film Society Ahmedabad’s Instagram or Facebook messengers

Date and time: September 11 (Sunday), 12:00 pm

image.png

The Journey Within- art show

About the event: An art show by Kakoli Sen which according to her is ultimately the journey within oneself, leading to a deep sense of joy, love, and soul contentment. It’s curated by Nayana Soparkar.

Venue: 079 Stories, rajpath Club road, Bodakdev

Organisers: 079 Stories

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 30 (Friday), 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm

You Are The Mind- art show

About the event: An art show, curated by Nayana Soparkar, displays how human beings live life-based on their perceptions by Ami Patel. He adds on through his art how humans translate their own beliefs and experiences into work and behaviour.

Venue: 079 Stories, Rajpath Club road, Bodakdev

Organisers: 079 Stories

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday)- September 30 (Friday), 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm

image.png

Advertisement

Goa @ 60- a celebration of Goa’s Liberation from Portuguese Rule

About the event: Get a glimpse of authentic Goan cuisine, music, dance and culture through a variety of live events. Enjoy Goan bands like The Kilxs, Steel and dance performances by Goan Dance Troupe. The famous face of Goa’s Carnival- The King Momo will also be featured.

Venue: Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, Vastrapur

Organisers: Government of Goa

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 9 (Friday)- September 11 (Sunday)

Bengali Festival

Advertisement

About the event: Come and enjoy Bengali cuisine, like mishti doi, Bengali sweets and other Bengali products like Shankha Pola, sarees, and much more.

Venue: Tuli Chants, behind Seema Mall, Anandnagar road

Organiser: Tuli Chants

How to attend: Free entry

More from Ahmedabad

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday) – September 11 (Sunday), 4:00 pm – 11:30 pm

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 03:18:41 pm
Next Story

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover slammed for equating salaried folk with daily wagers

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of permanent employees

Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of permanent employees

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Express Research

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

Premium
Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years
Separated during Partition

Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?
B B Lal dies at 101

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement