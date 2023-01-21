scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Gujarat This Week: From exhibitions, and plays to Odissi dance performance

Here’s all that’s happening in Gujarat this week.



Event name: Manga Hokusai Manga Art Show

About the event: As a part of the eleventh Japan Festival, the art show is on the contemporary creatives of known manga artists

Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Consulate General of Japan and Japan Foundation

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to February 2 (Thursday), 12:00 pm -7:00 pm



Event name: The Conference of the Birds

About the event: Partly adapted from a 12-century Persian classic and Peter Brooks’s known theatrical version, the play is about a flock of confused birds on their journey of self-discovery through difficult, challenging terrains, while encountering strange beings.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ashram road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 26 (Thursday) to January 31 (Tuesday), 8:30 pm

The Conference of the Birds

Event name: Ladai

About the event: A rendition of a play written by the late Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena on various issues affecting the country, and presented by the students of MICA

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: MICA

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 22 (Sunday), 8:20 pm

Ladai

Event name: Moonbrush

About the event: A black and white photo exhibition on the moon by Pepe Zelba

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to February 12 (Sunday), 6:30 pm

Moonbrush

Event name: Odissi Dance Performance at Modhera

About the event: Odissi dance performance by Suprava Mishra at the 11-century sun temple, which has made it to UNESCO’s tentative list of world heritage sites from the state.

Venue: Modhera Sun Temple, Mehsana

Organiser: Aum Arts Dance Academy

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

Odissi Dance Performance at Modhera

Event name: Film – Peppermint Candy

About the event: A 1999 film by Lee Chang Dong that starts with an implied suicide attempt by the protagonist, followed by the use of reverse chronology depicting the character’s torturous past – making him lament his condition and the state of his country South Korea.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Direct message here

Date and time: January 22 (Sunday), 12:00 pm

Peppermint Candy

Event name: Film – Exit Through the Gift Shop

About the event: A 2010 British documentary film by Banksy on a French immigrant in Los Angeles and his obsession with street art, and his ultimate efforts to become an artist.

Event: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to January 22 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Through the gift shop

Event: Ahmedabad Parlons

About the event: A talk series involving workers, especially those who are involved with brick, sugar, and cotton industries, and activists. An exhibition of photographs of their objects of use and a human library are part of the event too.

Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad School of Public Policy

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 27 (Friday) to January 29 (Sunday), 7:00 pm

Ahmedabad Parlons

Event name: Conflict online workshop

About the event: A four-day online workshop on the conflict of an individual between ‘the common wish for the universal good’ and ‘the brewing individual craving for supremacy and gratification’

Venue: Online

Organiser: Conflictorium

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: January 24 (Tuesday) to January 27 (Friday), 5:30 pm

Conflict online workshop

Event name: Digital Twinning – Case study of Tankshal Mosque

About the event: Learn the role of laser scanning as a part of heritage conservation

Venue: Tankshal ni Pol Entrance

Organisers: CEPT Research and Development and The Hive

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: January 22 (Sunday), 10:00 am

Digital Twinning – Case study of Tankshal Mosque

Event name: Satyajit Ray’s Sketchbook

About the event: An exhibition on selected images from Ray’s sketchbook delving into the lesser-known artistic side of the filmmaker

Venue: IIT Gandhinagar

Organiser: IIT Gandhinagar

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to January 22 (Sunday)

Satyajit Ray’s Sketchbook

Event name: Low Art

About the event: An exhibition on comics by Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Amruta Patil, Nikhil Gulati, Longform Collective; artworks and artefacts on Indian traditional storytelling by students of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Venue: IIT Gandhinagar

Organiser: IIT Gandhinagar

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to January 22 (Sunday), 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Low Art

Event name: Dalpatram Janma Jayanti Mahotsav

About the event: Celebrating the 203rd birth anniversary of a known 19th-century Gujarati poet Dalpatram Travadi

Venue: Kavi Dalpatram Smarak, Relief Road, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Soulful Joy Trust and Invent Art

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: January 21 (Saturday), 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 17:30 IST
