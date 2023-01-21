Gujarat This Week: From exhibitions, and plays to Odissi dance performance

Event name: Manga Hokusai Manga Art Show
About the event: As a part of the eleventh Japan Festival, the art show is on the contemporary creatives of known manga artists
Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Consulate General of Japan and Japan Foundation
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to February 2 (Thursday), 12:00 pm -7:00 pm
Event name: The Conference of the Birds
About the event: Partly adapted from a 12-century Persian classic and Peter Brooks’s known theatrical version, the play is about a flock of confused birds on their journey of self-discovery through difficult, challenging terrains, while encountering strange beings.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ashram road, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: January 26 (Thursday) to January 31 (Tuesday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Ladai
About the event: A rendition of a play written by the late Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena on various issues affecting the country, and presented by the students of MICA
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: MICA
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: January 22 (Sunday), 8:20 pm
Event name: Moonbrush
About the event: A black and white photo exhibition on the moon by Pepe Zelba
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to February 12 (Sunday), 6:30 pm
Event name: Odissi Dance Performance at Modhera
About the event: Odissi dance performance by Suprava Mishra at the 11-century sun temple, which has made it to UNESCO’s tentative list of world heritage sites from the state.
Venue: Modhera Sun Temple, Mehsana
Organiser: Aum Arts Dance Academy
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday), 6:30 pm
Event name: Film – Peppermint Candy
About the event: A 1999 film by Lee Chang Dong that starts with an implied suicide attempt by the protagonist, followed by the use of reverse chronology depicting the character’s torturous past – making him lament his condition and the state of his country South Korea.
Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Direct message here
Date and time: January 22 (Sunday), 12:00 pm
Event name: Film – Exit Through the Gift Shop
About the event: A 2010 British documentary film by Banksy on a French immigrant in Los Angeles and his obsession with street art, and his ultimate efforts to become an artist.
Event: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapole, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to January 22 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event: Ahmedabad Parlons
About the event: A talk series involving workers, especially those who are involved with brick, sugar, and cotton industries, and activists. An exhibition of photographs of their objects of use and a human library are part of the event too.
Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad
Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad School of Public Policy
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: January 27 (Friday) to January 29 (Sunday), 7:00 pm
Event name: Conflict online workshop
About the event: A four-day online workshop on the conflict of an individual between ‘the common wish for the universal good’ and ‘the brewing individual craving for supremacy and gratification’
Venue: Online
Organiser: Conflictorium
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: January 24 (Tuesday) to January 27 (Friday), 5:30 pm
Event name: Digital Twinning – Case study of Tankshal Mosque
About the event: Learn the role of laser scanning as a part of heritage conservation
Venue: Tankshal ni Pol Entrance
Organisers: CEPT Research and Development and The Hive
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: January 22 (Sunday), 10:00 am
Event name: Satyajit Ray’s Sketchbook
About the event: An exhibition on selected images from Ray’s sketchbook delving into the lesser-known artistic side of the filmmaker
Venue: IIT Gandhinagar
Organiser: IIT Gandhinagar
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to January 22 (Sunday)
Event name: Low Art
About the event: An exhibition on comics by Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Amruta Patil, Nikhil Gulati, Longform Collective; artworks and artefacts on Indian traditional storytelling by students of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad
Venue: IIT Gandhinagar
Organiser: IIT Gandhinagar
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday) to January 22 (Sunday), 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Event name: Dalpatram Janma Jayanti Mahotsav
About the event: Celebrating the 203rd birth anniversary of a known 19th-century Gujarati poet Dalpatram Travadi
Venue: Kavi Dalpatram Smarak, Relief Road, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Soulful Joy Trust and Invent Art
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: January 21 (Saturday), 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm