Gujarat this week: Exhibitions, book launches and much more

From exhibitions and film screenings to book launches and solo performances, a lot is happening in Ahmedabad this week. Here’s a list of things happening in the city for you.

Event name: ‘Changemakers: The extraordinary Lives of Ordinary Women in the Bombay Presidency

About the event: The exhibition is about the women of the Bombay Presidency who worked for social change a hundred years ago, which was completely different from the women liberation started in Europe, as in India, men were the ones who helped their wives and daughters to get education and discover their own freedom.

Venue: Shanti Sadan, Mirzapur, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Shanti Sadan

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: February 11 (Saturday) to April 10 (Monday), 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Event name: Film- Nostalgia for the Future

About the event: A 2017 film looking at the imaginations of homes across four examples of buildings made over the period of a century, Laxmi Vilas Palace in Baroda, Villa Shodhan in Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and public housing in post-independence Delhi, designed by the Government of India to house refugees from Pakistan and the bureaucrats of the newly independent nation.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 11 (Saturday) – February 12 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Ajib Dastan Hai Ye! (Urdu)

About the event: A solo performance by various artists consisting of more than on stories like “Bey” written by Shaukat Thanvi and “Marhoom Ki Yaad Mein” by Patras Bukhari, performed by Rajguru Mohan and Tarique Hameed respectively.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjrapol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: February 11 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

Event name: Poetry

About the event: A 2010 South-Korean French film directed by Lee Chang-dong on a sexagenarian woman, discovers a heinous family crime and is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, finds strength and purpose in a poetry class

Venue: Club O 7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Book via direct message here

Date and time: February 12 (Sunday), 12:00 pm

Event name: Gul Khile Khile Gul

About the event: A music performance by powerful vocals and inwardly diving lyrics in universe search for the self.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: The Tapi Project and Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 12 (Sunday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Why Roses are Red?

About the event: Inspired by Greek mythology of Venus and Adonis, the dance drama is a story of hope, faith and triumph.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 14 (Tuesday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Fear

About the event: A discussion on “fear”, a motivating emotion, an obstacle in personal and professional growth or a completely negative emotion?

Venue: Salle de reunion, Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: February 11 (Saturday), 6:00 pm

Event name: Alter

About the event: Art exhibition by the art academicians of Surat’s Sarvajanik University.

Venue: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: February 11 (Saturday) to February 12 (Sunday), 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Event name: Finding Gattu

About the event: A book launch on the life story of a noted Gujarati author and Jnanpith award recipient Pannalal Patel by the Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Venue: JB Auditorium, Ahmedabad Management Association, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Ahmedabad Management Association

How to attend: Contact +91- 9723428454

Date and time: February 12 (Sunday), 9:45 am

Event name: Kalakruti

About the event: A handicraft exhibition by women block printers of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Abodana Women’s Handicraft showcasing accessories, home furnishings, apparels, up-cycled products, bags, and fabric.

Venue: Mangalbaug gallery, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Organisers: SEWA Abodana Women’s Handicraft

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: February 11 (Saturday), 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Event name: Mukhote

About the event: A group of exhibitions of paintings by artists like Nagji Prajapati, Dinu Patel, Atul Pandit and many eminent artists

Venue: Mukhote Art Gallery, Naranpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Mukhote Art Gallery

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: February 10 (Friday) to February 14 (Tuesday), 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm