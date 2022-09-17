Gujarat this week: Historic narratives of Indian towns; vibing with Lojal

From celebrating engineers’ day, live music and plays, to looking at historic narratives of Indian towns through Bulandshahr’s legacy, here’s all that’s happening in Gujarat this week

Resilient Roads in the City: An Experiment

About the event: Celebrating Engineers’ day, the event entails the address by former chief scientist of CRRI, India, Mr. Sitaramanjaneyulu, felicitation ceremony, student presentation, structure inauguration, and so on

Venue: Balwantrai. N. Brahmbhatt Lecture Hall, Faculty of Technology, CEPT University

Organisers: Faculty of Technology, CEPT University

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: September 17 (Saturday), 10:00 am



Court – film (English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi)

About the event: Through the Mumbai’s sessions court trial of an aging protest singer, Narayan Kamble, who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs, the film by Chaitanya Tamhane explores the Indian legal system.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad Panjara Pol

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 17 (Saturday) – September 18 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Khalid Ahamed Live in Baroda

About the Event: Indie band Parvaaz’s lead vocalist Khalid Ahamed will see him perform some of his greatest hits along with a curated menu at the venue.

Venue: Nini’s Kitchen, Vadodara

Organiser: Leave no Fingerprints and Nini’s Kitchen

How to Attend: Book your tickets Book your tickets here

Date and Time: Saturday September 24, 7:30 pm

Historic Narratives of Indian Towns: The Bulandshahr Legacy- an interaction

About the event: Join Leenika Jacob, the Managing Trustee of The Kala Chaupal Trust & Jigna Desai, professor and program chair for Master’s in Conservation and Regeneration at the Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, on intercation on the Bulandshahr Legacy Project to research, document and collate the socio-cultural history and heritage of a Tier B town and district in Uttar Pradesh and create a self-sustainable project through community and citizen action.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad Panjara Pol

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: September 20 (Tuesday), 6:30 pm

Vibing with Lojal

About the event: Lojal aka Martin Haokip a generational talent straight out of Goa, an NH7 weekender performer, Lojal dives into the various realms of performance and music as he continuously pushes the boundaries of what art can be. His critically acclaimed first album “Phase” was deemed the Best Debut Album award 2020, India (AHH)

Venue: A secret location on Judges Bunglow Road, Ahmedabd only to be revealed to the ticklet buyers!

Organisers: Leave No Fingerprints

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: September 17 (Saturday), 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Jazz and Pop Night with Chirag Todi, Gouri and Aksha

About the Event: Songer-songwriter duo from Mumbai Gouri and Aksha Singer and songwriter-guitarist Chirag Todi will perform to enthrall audiences with an evening of Jazz and Pop medleys.

Venue: Buck Gallery, near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad

How to Attend: Book here

Date and Time: Friday September 23, 9 pm to 10 pm

The Case In Deed- play (English)

About the event: A play by Aniket parmar and adapted by Kushali Haji, is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story the play follows a murder-mystery contextualized to the city of Ahmedabad. A lawyer and her assistant comes across a terror-stricken man accused of murder.

Venue: Footlight Theatre Ahmedabad

Organisers: Rangmanch Ki Charpai

How to attend: Book here, or call- +91- 7412828983 / +91- 6359760919

Date and time: September 22 (Thursday)- September 23 (Friday), 8:00 pm