Gujarat This Week: From discussions on modernism to dance performances

Event name: Monumental Battles – What should we do with a Controversial Past

About the event: From New Orleans to New Delhi, Cape Town to London, hundreds of statues have been removed from public display in recent years as part of a widespread reckoning with racism and imperialism. This lecture by Maya Jasanoff, the Coolidge Professor of History at Harvard University, compares debates over controversial memorials in the US, Europe, and former British colonies to reflect on the place of history in public life.

Venue: Hybrid, Ahmedabad University School of Arts and Sciences

Organiser: Ahmedabad University

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: January 18, 5-6:30 pm

Event name: Modern Matters – The Global Renewal of Modern Heritage

About the event: A panel discussion by David Fixler, professor at Harvard University Graduate School of Design, on how modernism, a global phenomenon in the 20th century, changed the way people interact with each other and their environment.

Venue: FP auditorium, 103, CEPT University, Ahmedabad

Organiser: CEPT University

How to attend: Open for all

Event name: 60 Inches of Beauty

About the event: A dance performance by three dancers both challenging and accepting the society’s definition of “perfect” and “beauty” in terms of women’s weight, colour, hair, height and so on

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: January 20 (Friday), 8:30 pm