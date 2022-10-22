Gujarat this Week: Defence expo, Persian film screening, and much more

Walk today to the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar to get a glimpse of India’s flagship Defence Exhibition, or to Arthshila Ahmedabad and get mesmerised in the incredible poetry through the music of Mohammad Muneem, a self-taught musician, or enjoy the Persian film The Wind Will Carry Us.

Defence Expo 2022

About the event: Twelfth edition of India’ flagship Defence Exhibition being organised by the Union Ministry of Defence, where various Indian companies, subsidiaries and ventures display their land, naval and homeland security systems.

Venue: Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar

Organisers: Union Ministry of Defence

How to attend: Registration needed

Date and time: October 22 (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm



Music Poetry Performance

About the event: Experience the incredible poetry through the music of Mohammad Muneem, a self-taught musician, He is known for his song ‘Katyu Chuko’, which was featured in Imtiyaz Ali’s Laila Majnu feature film. His work shall be seen in Amazon Prime Series – Made in Heaven Season 2. His first album ‘Sufayed’ was released in 2017.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: October 22 (Saturday), 6.30 pm



The Wind Will Carry Us – Persian film screening

About the event: A 1999 Persian film by Abbas Kiarostami, is about a city engineer Behzad who comes to a rural Kurdish village in Iran to look out for a dying relative. While death hovers around the corner, Behzad gains perspectives on life and spirituality changing his own attitudes.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: October 22, 23, 11.30 am



Talk on ‘The Hundred Horizons of One Merchant’

About the event: Fahad Ahmad Bishara, a history professor at University of Virginia, talks on how he explores the histories of Arab Bombay through Muhammad Salem Al-Sudaiwadi, a Kuwaiti merchant and banker. Exploring the external link from Gujarat, Bishara talks on how law, colonial finance and jurisdiction were influenced by the circulation of financial paper and Muslim legal thinking.

Venue: Online

Organisers: Ahmedabad University

How to attend: Online via Zoom

Date and time: October 28 (Friday), 6 pm