Gujarat This Week: From celebrating art to screening of seminal films and much more

Event name: Amdavad Art- É- Summit

About the event: Come and witness the art exhibition by various visual artists from the city

Venues: Hutheesing Visual Art Center, Kanoria Center for Arts, and Amdavad ni Gufa

Organiser: Petal Foundation

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 26 (Saturday) to November 27 (Sunday), 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm; 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Amdavad ni Gufa)

Event name: Novembre Numérique

About the event: A web documentary, Ex Aequo, on 10 professional athletes countering discrimination based on gender, race, sexual orientation, and disability. This will be followed by an interactive session with Preeti Das, a journalist, stand-up comedian, academic, and actor.

Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Shyamal, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad

How to attend: Register here

Date and time: November 26 (Saturday), 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Event name: Akantha Sabarmati and Hotel Poets

About the event: Attend the talk between playwright Hiren Gandhi and poet Saroop Dhruv

Venue: Jitendra Desai Memorial Hall, Gujarat Vidyapith, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Navjivan Talks

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 27 (Sunday), 5:00 pm

Event name: Film Showcase – Charulata (Bengali)

About the event: A 1964 Satyajit Ray film, which is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s novel Nastanirh, will be screened. The story revolves around the repressed desires and yearnings of a woman. The movie is about the wife of a newspaper editor who falls in love with her cousin-in-law

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjarapole, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 26 (Saturday) and November 27 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: Incredible Ink, Incredible Legacy

About the event: An exhibition on the historical legacy of Gujarat assembly elections, suffrage, and of local self-government. The documents related to the elections, and citizen’s agreement will be on display. Photographs – related to the election process and capturing the transition from ballots to EVMs – taken by senior journalists Sukdev Bachech and Kalpit Bachech will also be on display.

Venue: Sardar Patel Bhawan, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Organiser: Rizwan Qadri

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: November 30 (Wednesday), 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Event name: Film Showcase – The Motorcycle Diaries

About the event: A 2004 biopic will be screened. The film is based on memoirs written by Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara narrating his motorcycle trip with his best friend Alberto Granada across South America. The trip is said to have had a deep impact on the then-23-year-old Guevara.

Venue: Club O7, Shela Ahmedabad

Organiser: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Direct message here

Date and time: November 27 (Sunday), 12:00 pm

Event name: Manganiyar

About the event: Enjoy traditional music by Gafur Khan and his Manganiyar comrades from the desert of Rajasthan

Venue: Natarani amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Darpan Academy of Performing Arts

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 26 (Saturday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Ta Dhom

About the event: Enjoy the music night by the creators of the song ‘India91’ in Gully Boy, Viveick Rajgopal, MC Dehaati, and MC Khoj, in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali and Tamil.

Venue: Natarani amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Darpan Academy of Performing Arts

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: November 27 (Sunday), 8:30 pm

Event name: Express It Loud

About the event: In this fourth edition of Abhivyakti, witness expressions in all forms – theatre, dance, music, humour –in shows like Hustle the Shuffle, The Voice Within, Confluence, Marilynbai Monroe Cha Tamasha, Dancing with Frequencies, and so on by famous artists like Sheetal Makwana, Jaini Shah, Rakesh Wani, Deval Shukla, Jaimil Joshi, Hardik Dave, Mansi & Mansi.

Venue: Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University Campus, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Abhivyakti City Arts Project

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: November 26 (Saturday) and November 27 (Sunday), 6:45 pm to 9:15 pm