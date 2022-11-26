Gujarat This Week: From celebrating art to screening of seminal films and much more

Event name: Amdavad Art- É- Summit
About the event: Come and witness the art exhibition by various visual artists from the city
Venues: Hutheesing Visual Art Center, Kanoria Center for Arts, and Amdavad ni Gufa
Organiser: Petal Foundation
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 26 (Saturday) to November 27 (Sunday), 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm; 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Amdavad ni Gufa)
Event name: Novembre Numérique
About the event: A web documentary, Ex Aequo, on 10 professional athletes countering discrimination based on gender, race, sexual orientation, and disability. This will be followed by an interactive session with Preeti Das, a journalist, stand-up comedian, academic, and actor.
Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Shyamal, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad
How to attend: Register here
Date and time: November 26 (Saturday), 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Event name: Akantha Sabarmati and Hotel Poets
About the event: Attend the talk between playwright Hiren Gandhi and poet Saroop Dhruv
Venue: Jitendra Desai Memorial Hall, Gujarat Vidyapith, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Navjivan Talks
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 27 (Sunday), 5:00 pm
Event name: Film Showcase – Charulata (Bengali)
About the event: A 1964 Satyajit Ray film, which is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s novel Nastanirh, will be screened. The story revolves around the repressed desires and yearnings of a woman. The movie is about the wife of a newspaper editor who falls in love with her cousin-in-law
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjarapole, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 26 (Saturday) and November 27 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Incredible Ink, Incredible Legacy
About the event: An exhibition on the historical legacy of Gujarat assembly elections, suffrage, and of local self-government. The documents related to the elections, and citizen’s agreement will be on display. Photographs – related to the election process and capturing the transition from ballots to EVMs – taken by senior journalists Sukdev Bachech and Kalpit Bachech will also be on display.
Venue: Sardar Patel Bhawan, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation
Organiser: Rizwan Qadri
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: November 30 (Wednesday), 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
Event name: Film Showcase – The Motorcycle Diaries
About the event: A 2004 biopic will be screened. The film is based on memoirs written by Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara narrating his motorcycle trip with his best friend Alberto Granada across South America. The trip is said to have had a deep impact on the then-23-year-old Guevara.
Venue: Club O7, Shela Ahmedabad
Organiser: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Direct message here
Date and time: November 27 (Sunday), 12:00 pm
Event name: Manganiyar
About the event: Enjoy traditional music by Gafur Khan and his Manganiyar comrades from the desert of Rajasthan
Venue: Natarani amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Darpan Academy of Performing Arts
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 26 (Saturday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Ta Dhom
About the event: Enjoy the music night by the creators of the song ‘India91’ in Gully Boy, Viveick Rajgopal, MC Dehaati, and MC Khoj, in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali and Tamil.
Venue: Natarani amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Darpan Academy of Performing Arts
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: November 27 (Sunday), 8:30 pm
Event name: Express It Loud
About the event: In this fourth edition of Abhivyakti, witness expressions in all forms – theatre, dance, music, humour –in shows like Hustle the Shuffle, The Voice Within, Confluence, Marilynbai Monroe Cha Tamasha, Dancing with Frequencies, and so on by famous artists like Sheetal Makwana, Jaini Shah, Rakesh Wani, Deval Shukla, Jaimil Joshi, Hardik Dave, Mansi & Mansi.
Venue: Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University Campus, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Abhivyakti City Arts Project
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: November 26 (Saturday) and November 27 (Sunday), 6:45 pm to 9:15 pm