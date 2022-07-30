Gujarat this week: Art Festival at IIT Gandhinagar; Conversation on Global Justice; and more

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week.

Art Festival at IIT Gandhinagar

About the event: The six days art festivals will organise workshops on Phad paintings of Rajasthan, Block Printing, Theatre along with Phad performances by Bhopa and Bhopi, the traditional priest singers of Rajasthan. There will also be artist talk and film screening on the traditional Phad art of Rajasthan, puppet show and art exhibition.

Venue: IIT Gandhinagar

Organiser: IIT Gandhinagar

How to attend: Contact for registration- 9408781522 or art@iitgn.ac.in

Date: August 2 (Tuesday) – August 7 (Sunday)

Conversation on Global Justice and (Im)Possible Solidarities by Nikita Dhawan

In the Footsteps of Spectres: Walking the Dandi path in present-day Gujarat – an interaction with Harmony Siganporia and Tridip Suhurud

About the event: Harmony Siganporia retraced the route of Gandhi’s salt march from Dandi to Ahmedabad, i.e, in reverse, in the February of 2019. She traversed this route of just under 400 kms over 25 days, much as Gandhi and his original Marchers did in 1930. Against this setting, she explores the story of modern Gujarat, tracing the state’s profound shift towards the narrative of “vikas”. This project investigates what remains of the Salt March in modern Gujarat’s cultural memory. Harmony Siganporia is an Associate Professor in the area of Culture and Communication at MICA, a Ph.D in social history. Tridip Suhrud is a scholar, writer, and translator who works on the intellectual and cultural history of modern Gujarat and the Gandhian intellectual tradition and has written works like a critical edition of Gandhi’s autobiography My Experiments with Truth in two languages- Gujarati and English. Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad Organizer: Arthashila Ahmedabad How to attend: Free entry Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 6:30 pm

Happy Street – a vehicle free Sunday morning

About the event: One and a half hour of vehicle free morning on a Sunday for the children and the citizens to indulge in various activities like zumba, yoga, dance, games, and art & craft. It is a partnership between the city and its youngest citizens where the message is about ‘caring for and nurturing childhood’. Venue: Happy street, Law Garden Organiser: aProCh (a Protagonist in every Child) How to attend: Free entry Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 8:00 am to 9:30 am

Ek ka Teen (Hindi)

About the event: The play is an adaptation of celebrated Hindi writers like Phanishwarnath Renu, Uday Prakash and Badal Sarkar. It is a three-story compilation that deals with India and the epiphanies of life in different spaces. It is structured as three performances intertwined through the narrative of puppeteers and ‘performers’. The first story is Uday Praksh’s “Putla”, followed by an excerpt from Badal Sarkar’s ‘Evam Indrajit’ which examines relationships between individuals and the implication of the Indian society within the relationship. The last story is Phanishwar Nath Renu’s ‘Rasapriya’, examines again the life of an artist with relation to the society that he lives in. The play is directed by Trishla Patel and adapted by Pawan Uttam. Venue: Prayogshala, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad Organiser: TPot productions How to attend: Book Book here or contact for offline booking +91 98337 11137 Date and time: July 30 (Saturday), 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm

Ghodiya no vesh (The show of cradle) (Gujarati)

About the event: The story is of Bharti, an Adivasi mother who on a stormy night, while singing lullabies to her infant child, is approached by three individuals at her door in rapid succession. As these men overpower her fragile situation, the play attempts to discuss the issues of tribal communities, as they are caught in a cradle of a paradoxical situation, using Brechitian techniques. Venue: Prayogshala, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad Organiser: Indie production and Whistle Blower Theatre group How to attend: Book Book here Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 9:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Film screening of ‘Searching for Sugarman’