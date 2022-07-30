Gujarat this week: Art Festival at IIT Gandhinagar; Conversation on Global Justice; and more

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 30, 2022 10:05:11 am
Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week.
Art Festival at IIT Gandhinagar
About the event: The six days art festivals will organise workshops on Phad paintings of Rajasthan, Block Printing, Theatre along with Phad performances by Bhopa and Bhopi, the traditional priest singers of Rajasthan. There will also be artist talk and film screening on the traditional Phad art of Rajasthan, puppet show and art exhibition.
Venue: IIT Gandhinagar
Organiser: IIT Gandhinagar
How to attend: Contact for registration- 9408781522 or art@iitgn.ac.in
Date: August 2 (Tuesday) – August 7 (Sunday)
Conversation on Global Justice and (Im)Possible Solidarities by Nikita Dhawan
About the event: Dr. Nikita Dhawan, Chair at the Technical University Dresden, Germany in Political Theory and History of Ideas, while using examples of current movements such as #metoo, #blm, will be discussing how “hashtag activism” allow for greater exercise of agency of the protesters.
Venue: Room 400, School of arts and Science, Ahmedabad University
Organiser: School of Arts and Science, Ahmedabad University
How to attend: Register here or contact 079-61911000
Date and time: August 4 (Thursday), 5:30 pm IST
In the Footsteps of Spectres: Walking the Dandi path in present-day Gujarat – an interaction with Harmony Siganporia and Tridip Suhurud
About the event: Harmony Siganporia retraced the route of Gandhi’s salt march from Dandi to Ahmedabad, i.e, in reverse, in the February of 2019. She traversed this route of just under 400 kms over 25 days, much as Gandhi and his original Marchers did in 1930. Against this setting, she explores the story of modern Gujarat, tracing the state’s profound shift towards the narrative of “vikas”. This project investigates what remains of the Salt March in modern Gujarat’s cultural memory. Harmony Siganporia is an Associate Professor in the area of Culture and Communication at MICA, a Ph.D in social history. Tridip Suhrud is a scholar, writer, and translator who works on the intellectual and cultural history of modern Gujarat and the Gandhian intellectual tradition and has written works like a critical edition of Gandhi’s autobiography My Experiments with Truth in two languages- Gujarati and English.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organizer: Arthashila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 6:30 pm
Happy Street – a vehicle free Sunday morning
About the event: One and a half hour of vehicle free morning on a Sunday for the children and the citizens to indulge in various activities like zumba, yoga, dance, games, and art & craft. It is a partnership between the city and its youngest citizens where the message is about ‘caring for and nurturing childhood’.
Venue: Happy street, Law Garden
Organiser: aProCh (a Protagonist in every Child)
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 8:00 am to 9:30 am
Ek ka Teen (Hindi)
About the event: The play is an adaptation of celebrated Hindi writers like Phanishwarnath Renu, Uday Prakash and Badal Sarkar. It is a three-story compilation that deals with India and the epiphanies of life in different spaces. It is structured as three performances intertwined through the narrative of puppeteers and ‘performers’. The first story is Uday Praksh’s “Putla”, followed by an excerpt from Badal Sarkar’s ‘Evam Indrajit’ which examines relationships between individuals and the implication of the Indian society within the relationship. The last story is Phanishwar Nath Renu’s ‘Rasapriya’, examines again the life of an artist with relation to the society that he lives in. The play is directed by Trishla Patel and adapted by Pawan Uttam.
Venue: Prayogshala, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: TPot productions
How to attend: Book here or contact for offline booking +91 98337 11137
Date and time: July 30 (Saturday), 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
Ghodiya no vesh (The show of cradle) (Gujarati)
About the event: The story is of Bharti, an Adivasi mother who on a stormy night, while singing lullabies to her infant child, is approached by three individuals at her door in rapid succession. As these men overpower her fragile situation, the play attempts to discuss the issues of tribal communities, as they are caught in a cradle of a paradoxical situation, using Brechitian techniques.
Venue: Prayogshala, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Indie production and Whistle Blower Theatre group
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 9:00 pm to 10:15 pm
Film screening of ‘Searching for Sugarman’
About the event: An Oscar-winning documentary which revolves around two obsessed South Africans set out to discover what happened to their unlikely musical hero, the mysterious 1970s Detroit rock n roller, Sixto Rodriguez.
Venue: Club O7, off Sardar Patel Ring Road, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Book ticket through DM in FSA Instagram account @filmsociety.ahmedabad or on Facebook, cost Rs 150 per person.
Date and time: July 31 (Sunday), 12:00 pm
