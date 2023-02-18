Gujarat This Week: Art exhibitions, film screening and much more

Event: Signed but not Burnt

About the event: An art exhibition on the works of Shahidul Alam, a Bangladeshi photojournalist and his early experiments in pictorialism and later in exploring the political space by developing a new vocabulary

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad and Emami Art

How to attend: Open for all

Date and time: February 19 (Sunday), 6 pm

Event: Film screening Burning

About the event: Screening of 2018 South Korean- Japanese psychological thriller directed by Lee Chang Dong. It is about an aspiring young novelist who bumps into a childhood classmate living in the same neighborhood who asks him to look after her cat while she goes on a trip to Africa. When back, she brings with her a mysterious guy she met during her stay in Africa who confesses his secret hobby to her.

Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Direct message here

Date and time: February 19 (Sunday), 12 noon

Event name: Bhor Bhayee

About the event: A morning concert of ragas by Hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: February 19 (Sunday), 7:30 am

Event name: Celebrating the World of Dance

About the event: A week-long Indian classical dance festival with performances on Kathak, Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri and so on, by 29 performers.

Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad

Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre

How to attend: Book here: Natarani Amphitheatre | Linktree

Date and time: February 17 (Friday) to February 23 (Thursday), 8.30 pm