Gujarat This Week: Art exhibitions, film screening and much more

Event: Signed but not Burnt
About the event: An art exhibition on the works of Shahidul Alam, a Bangladeshi photojournalist and his early experiments in pictorialism and later in exploring the political space by developing a new vocabulary
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Arthshila Ahmedabad and Emami Art
How to attend: Open for all
Date and time: February 19 (Sunday), 6 pm
Event: Film screening Burning
About the event: Screening of 2018 South Korean- Japanese psychological thriller directed by Lee Chang Dong. It is about an aspiring young novelist who bumps into a childhood classmate living in the same neighborhood who asks him to look after her cat while she goes on a trip to Africa. When back, she brings with her a mysterious guy she met during her stay in Africa who confesses his secret hobby to her.
Venue: Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Film Society of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Direct message here
Date and time: February 19 (Sunday), 12 noon
Event name: Bhor Bhayee
About the event: A morning concert of ragas by Hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: February 19 (Sunday), 7:30 am
Event name: Celebrating the World of Dance
About the event: A week-long Indian classical dance festival with performances on Kathak, Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri and so on, by 29 performers.
Venue: Natarani Amphitheatre, Usmanpura, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Natarani Amphitheatre
How to attend: Book here: Natarani Amphitheatre | Linktree
Date and time: February 17 (Friday) to February 23 (Thursday), 8.30 pm