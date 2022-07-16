Gujarat This Week: Ahmedabad’s first MMA fight night, two-day classical music tribute

Event name: Homage 2022

About the event: Two days of classical musical tribute featuring jugalbandis, the concert will feature performances with Monica Shah – prominent disciple of Padma Vibhushan Girija Devi – on vocals, tabla solo by Hiren Chate who has performed in the UK and across India, and several others.

How to attend: Open entry, free for all

Organiser: Samraga

Venue: Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Auditorium, Mathematics Department, Gujarat University Campus, Ahmedabad

Date and time: July 16 and 17 (Saturday and Sunday), 7-10 pm

Event name: Certificate Course on Non-Invasive Testing Methods for Historic Buildings

About the event: This five-day certificate course for students and young professionals of civil and structural engineering as well as heritage conservation has been designed as a workshop to develop skills of conducting Non-Destructive Tests (NDT) and Minor Destructive Tests (MDT) for historic buildings through hands-on engagement. Participants will be travelling to the CEPT Conservation Site School at Dharmaj, Anand for three days.

Venue: CEPT University, Ahmedabad

Organiser: CEPT Professional Programs, CEPT University

How to attend: Fees of Rs 20,000 + GST. Last date of registration is July 17, apply here

Date: From July 26 (Tuesday) to July 30 (Saturday)

Event name: Punit Pania Live: The Never Ending Tour (English, Hindi)

About the event: Stand-up comic Punit Pania, as part of his latest India tour, will be performing two different sets – Gainfully Employed and No Country for Moderation – in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The latter takes an unflinching look at why everything is essentially political, while the former is a comic caper of his journey from selling drugs to selling jokes for a living.

Venue: Natrang Studio, Nehru Nagar, Ahmedabad on July 16, and Viu Gallery Vadodara on July 17

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: July 16 (Saturday) shows at 7 pm and 9 pm; July 17 (Sunday) shows at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Event name: Yezdi’s Seven Fighting Championship-3 featuring live music

About the event: Ahmedabad will see its first ever Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night, with MMA Bouts featuring All Weight Classes. As many as 42 participants from Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra

will battle it out, with the bouts featuring male as well as female fighters. Accompanied by live music by Ahmedabad-based rapper and songwriter Siyaahi, Rolling Stones magazine featured Ahmedabad-based hip hop artist Dhanji, and producer and DJ Harsh Acharya aka Acharya, the event is a must-see for MMA enthusiasts.

Venue: Sindhu Bhavan Banquet Hall, Sindhu Bhavan Marg, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Leave No Fingerprints with LaRa’s Promotion

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: July 16 (Saturday), 6 pm onwards

Event name: Ilham by Manav Kaul – a Hindi play

About the event: Written by actor-director Manav Kaul, ‘Ilham’ charts the journey of a middle-class bank employee, struggling with his desire and his course of enlightenment as he faces

challenges from society and himself.

Venue: Prayogshala, Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Prayogshala

How to attend: Book here or call on +91 9898881790, +91 7990362320

Date and time: July 16 (Saturday), 9.30 pm to 10.45 pm

Event name: Mango Mania Food Festival

About the event: Ending the summer season and welcoming the monsoon on a high with a King of Fruits theme spread and special mango beverages prepared by pastry chef Sumeet Lundwani at the Leela Gandhinagar’s dining outlet.

Venue: Citrus Junction, The Leela Gandhinagar

Organiser: The Leela Gandhinagar

How to attend: Make reservations at +91 7486001193

Date and time: From July 18 (Monday) to July 24 (Sunday), 12.30 pm- 3 pm