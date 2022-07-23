Gujarat This Week: Play by Makarand Deshpande, four-day art exhibition and a home concert

July 23, 2022 12:38:37 pm
Event name: Sir Sir Sarla, a play by Makarand Deshpande
About the event: Directed by actor, director and writer Makarand Deshpande and starring Pratik Gandhi, known for his role as Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992, it tells the story of a professor and his students after they have graduated, and the play between memory and reality that begins thereafter.
Venue: H K Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Manhar Gadhia Production
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: July 24 (Sunday), 9 pm
Event name: Cyanotype Printing Workshop
About the event: Go back in time with this early 19th-century technique of photography, or rather blueprinting in essence; learn techniques and take home postcards and your cyanotypes.
Venue: Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Fingerprint Collective
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: July 24 (Sunday), 11 am to 2 pm
Event name: Aakruti Art Exhibition
About the event: A four-day art exhibition with painting demonstrations, heritage tour of Ahmedabad and art talk with a renowned artist.
Venue: L&P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, K L Campus, Gujarat University Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: From July 22 (Friday) to July 25 (Monday), 4 pm – 8 pm
Event name: Raw Footage – Shreeja Chaturvedi
About the event: Mumbai-based stand-up comic Shreeja Chaturvedi, known for her straight-faced and animated-hands shows, visits Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat as part of her Gujarat tour, trying out new material.
Venue: Natrang Studio, Ahmedabad
Organiser: The Comedy Factory
How to attend: Book here
Date and time: July 24 (Sunday), 7 pm
Event name: Saat Teri Ekvis
About the event: Seven original monologues in Gujarati, directed by Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame and including a monologue by him. The stories include the journey of one of the few women bootleggers, the human desire for validation, modern-day dating and intimacy.
Venue: HK Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Manhar Gadhia Productions
How to attend: Book your tickets here
Date and time: July 23 (Saturday) at 9 pm
Event name: Blend Weekend 2022 – Home
Concert and Vinyl Listening
About the event: Listen to Ahmedabad-based singers/songwriters Akshita and Dharun Vyas and be privy to an intimate home concert with a blended set of originals, covers and collaborations. The vinyl listening session promises to be a deep dive into experimental classical, ambient and electronic music, also featuring music from Icelandic instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds.
Venue: Paldi, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Fingerprint Collective
How to attend: Book tickets here
Date and time: July 23 (Saturday), 5 pm to 10 pm
