Saturday, July 23, 2022

Gujarat This Week: Play by Makarand Deshpande, four-day art exhibition and a home concert

From a cyanotype printing workshop that explores an early 19th-century technique of photography to a stand-up performance by Mumbai-based Shreeja Chaturvedi, here's what's happening in Ahmedabad between July 23 and 30.

By: Express News Service |
July 23, 2022 12:38:37 pm
gujarat makarandMakarand Deshpande's Sir Sir Sarla tells the story of a professor and his students after they have graduated.

Event name: Sir Sir Sarla, a play by Makarand Deshpande

About the event: Directed by actor, director and writer Makarand Deshpande and starring Pratik Gandhi, known for his role as Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992, it tells the story of a professor and his students after they have graduated, and the play between memory and reality that begins thereafter.

Venue: H K Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Manhar Gadhia Production

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: July 24 (Sunday), 9 pm

ahemdabad workshop Cyanotype printing is an early 19th-century technique of photography.

Event name: Cyanotype Printing Workshop

About the event: Go back in time with this early 19th-century technique of photography, or rather blueprinting in essence; learn techniques and take home postcards and your cyanotypes.

Venue: Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Fingerprint Collective

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: July 24 (Sunday), 11 am to 2 pm

aakruti gujarat The exhibition includes a heritage tour of the city.

Event name: Aakruti Art Exhibition

About the event: A four-day art exhibition with painting demonstrations, heritage tour of Ahmedabad and art talk with a renowned artist.

Venue: L&P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre, K L Campus, Gujarat University Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: From July 22 (Friday) to July 25 (Monday), 4 pm – 8 pm

shreeja comedy Shreeja Chaturvedi will also be performing at Vadodara and Surat.

Event name: Raw Footage – Shreeja Chaturvedi

About the event: Mumbai-based stand-up comic Shreeja Chaturvedi, known for her straight-faced and animated-hands shows, visits Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat as part of her Gujarat tour, trying out new material.

Venue: Natrang Studio, Ahmedabad

Organiser: The Comedy Factory

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: July 24 (Sunday), 7 pm

play gj Seven original monologues in Gujarati, directed by Pratik Gandhi.

Event name: Saat Teri Ekvis

About the event: Seven original monologues in Gujarati, directed by Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame and including a monologue by him. The stories include the journey of one of the few women bootleggers, the human desire for validation, modern-day dating and intimacy.

Venue: HK Hall, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Manhar Gadhia Productions

How to attend: Book your tickets here

Date and time: July 23 (Saturday) at 9 pm

concert gj The vinyl listening session promises to be a deep dive into experimental classical, ambient and electronic music.

Event name: Blend Weekend 2022 – Home

Concert and Vinyl Listening

About the event: Listen to Ahmedabad-based singers/songwriters Akshita and Dharun Vyas and be privy to an intimate home concert with a blended set of originals, covers and collaborations. The vinyl listening session promises to be a deep dive into experimental classical, ambient and electronic music, also featuring music from Icelandic instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds.

Venue: Paldi, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Fingerprint Collective

How to attend: Book tickets here

Date and time: July 23 (Saturday), 5 pm to 10 pm

