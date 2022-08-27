Gujarat this week: Aerial show, musical documentary on Bhojpuri folk songs, and more

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between August 27 and September 3:

Event name: Ataraxia

About the event: A 90-minute stage show by 20 professional aeralists that includes prformances on aerial skills, hoops, hammocks and pole.

Venue: HK Hall

Organiser: Aerial Arts India

How to attend: Book Book here

Date and time: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Event name: Curating in Context: Design Histories in South Asia About the event: As a part of “Culture Fest”, the talk by Tanishka Kachru, a senior faculty in Exhibition Design at National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. She is currently the leading development of archives at NID, which will be accessible to researchers online by the end of 2022. In 2016, she curated an exhibition, “Nakashima: The free edge” which throws light on the Japanese-American designers’ collaboration with NID Ahmedabad of the 1960s. Venue: Hutheesing Visual Center, Kasturbhai Lalbhai campus, CEPT University, Ahmedabad Organisers: Hutheesing Visual Center and Astanzi How to attend: Open for all, for RSVP (mandatory) click Open for all, for RSVP (mandatory) click here Date and time: August 27 (Saturday), 5:30 pm

Event name: TEDx AnantU- Reach Out, Restore, Rejuvenate About the event: Speakers like Benny Kuriakose, expert sustainable architecture and climate responsive design; Aparna Piramal Raje, columnist, author at HT-Mint; Hetal Srivastav, fashion designer and founder, RaasLeela Textile – an all women artisan-designer brand; Gurashish Sahni, co-founder Recircle, creating a nationwide network of waste management centres; Khushi, an AnantU student and a multi-instrumentalist playing 5 instruments together, a unique talent she has honed without any formal training. Venue: MP Hall, Courtyard Marriott, Sindhu Bhavan, Ahmedabad Organisers: Anant National University How to attend: Free entry Date and time: August 27 (Saturday), 11:00 am

Event name: Ahmedabad, Je t’aime- art exhibition About the event: The exhibition by Mr de Kerguenec will be inaugurated at the French Gallery, followed by a dance party and refreshments. Gaël is an artist, linguist, painter, poet, and has been travelling and experiencing the world for many years. He has worked in numerous countries, especially in Europe, America, and Asia where he got inspired by local cultures and languages to enrich his art. The exhibition is special for all the art-lovers of Ahmedabad is the fact that Gaël is a French artist who has spent four years in the city of Ahmedabad. Moreover, the exhibited photos will be for the sale. Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Satellite, Ahmedabad Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad How to attend: Free entry Date and time: August 27 (Saturday), 7:00 pm onwards