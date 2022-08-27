Gujarat this week: Aerial show, musical documentary on Bhojpuri folk songs, and more

About the event: A musical documentary on Bhojpuri folk music, connecting the history of labour migration from the states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to the last musicians in these states. These musicians are now struggling to save these songs of love and longing from slipping into oblivion
Date and time: August 27 (Saturday)- August 28 (Sunday), 11:30 am
Event name: Curating in Context: Design Histories in South Asia
About the event: As a part of “Culture Fest”, the talk by Tanishka Kachru, a senior faculty in Exhibition Design at National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. She is currently the leading development of archives at NID, which will be accessible to researchers online by the end of 2022. In 2016, she curated an exhibition, “Nakashima: The free edge” which throws light on the Japanese-American designers’ collaboration with NID Ahmedabad of the 1960s.
Venue: Hutheesing Visual Center, Kasturbhai Lalbhai campus, CEPT University, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Hutheesing Visual Center and Astanzi
How to attend: Open for all, for RSVP (mandatory) click here
About the event: Speakers like Benny Kuriakose, expert sustainable architecture and climate responsive design; Aparna Piramal Raje, columnist, author at HT-Mint; Hetal Srivastav, fashion designer and founder, RaasLeela Textile – an all women artisan-designer brand; Gurashish Sahni, co-founder Recircle, creating a nationwide network of waste management centres; Khushi, an AnantU student and a multi-instrumentalist playing 5 instruments together, a unique talent she has honed without any formal training.
About the event: The exhibition by Mr de Kerguenec will be inaugurated at the French Gallery, followed by a dance party and refreshments. Gaël is an artist, linguist, painter, poet, and has been travelling and experiencing the world for many years. He has worked in numerous countries, especially in Europe, America, and Asia where he got inspired by local cultures and languages to enrich his art. The exhibition is special for all the art-lovers of Ahmedabad is the fact that Gaël is a French artist who has spent four years in the city of Ahmedabad. Moreover, the exhibited photos will be for the sale.
Venue: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad, Satellite, Ahmedabad
Organisers: Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad
How to attend: Free entry
Date and time: August 27 (Saturday), 7:00 pm onwards
Event name: Universal Wisdom: Values vs Valuables
About the event: As a part of celebrating 25 years of AMA campus, Dr. Pujya Gnanvatsal Swami, a motivational speaker and a social reformer from Akshardham BAPS will deliver the talk.
Venue: Torrent AMA management center, ATIRA complex, Ahmedabad
About the event: D Shivakumar, the Group Executive President of Corporate Strategy, Aditya Birla group will address the talk. Celebrating 25 years of establishing the present AMA campus, he will also felicitate the past presidents of AMA
Venue: Torrent- AMA management center, ATIRA complex, Ahmedabad
Event name: Tribute to AMA’s Founder Dr. Vikram Sarabhai
About the event: The event is a tribute to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of Ahmedabad Management Association. The event will also include the conversation with the family members of Dr. Sarabhai, marking the celebration of 25 years of existence of present AMA campus
Venue: Torrent- AMA management center, ATIRA complex, Ahmedabad
Event name: Outlook of the Indian Economy: Prospects and Challenges
About the event: Professor Ravindra Dholakia is a noted economist and former professor of economics and public systems at IIM Ahmedabad. He will deliver the talk as a part of 17th Dr. R.L. Sanghvi Endowment, the Annual lecture on Economics of AMA. The talk is a part of celebration of the silver jubilee of AMA campus.
Venue: Torrent- AMA management center, ATIRA complex, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Dr, R.L. Sanghvi Endowment AMA Annual Lecture on Economics