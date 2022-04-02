Gujarat This Week: Tastes of Indore; The Siddhus of Upper Juhu

Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between April 2 and April 9

Tastes of Indore

About the Event: Exploring regional cuisines of India, this weekend with a home chef involves Nikita Jain, who has lived much of her life in Indore, bringing to the table a cross-section of Indori favourites to the weekend food festival. With the menu curated by author and freelance writer Anil Mulchandani, delicacies on the menu include garadu chaat, bafla, malwa roti and Indori shikanji

Organiser: House of MG

Venue: The Green House, House of MG, Bhadra, Ahmedabad, for home delivery call at +91-9909970134

Date and Time: April 2 and 3

Plucking Ragams – French harp tunes on Indian vocals and mridangam



About the Event: As part of the Indo-French cultural fest of Bonjour India 2022, a concert showcasing Carnatic vocals on the harp and mridangam where musicians Brindha Manickavasakan, Lina Bellard and Aswini Srinivasan will come together to create a diverse music composition

Organiser: Alliance Francaise d’Ahmedabad

Venue: French Gallery at Alliance Francaise d’Ahmedabad, near Shyamal crossroad, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 6

Registration/Tickets: Free entry, open to all.

The Siddhus of Upper Juhu

About the Event: Starring theatre veterans Shernaz Patel and Rajit Kapur, the English comedy play running since 2015, deals with an average upper middle class couple struggling to survive in Mumbai amid mid-life crisis, nervous breakdowns, urban angst and the madness of a consumer society in which people feel they can’t live without a musical whisky-pourer and a city that is itself on the brink of a nervous collapse.

Venue: Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium 1, Rajpath Club Road, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: April 3, 6:00 pm

Tickets: Priced between Rs 700 to Rs 2500, purchase tickets here

French Education Fair

About the Event: An opportunity to meet and network with French institutions, gather information on studying in France — procedures, visas, stay back options, accommodation, scholarship and support — and get personalised guidance and advise

Organiser: Ahmedabad University in collaboration with Ambassade de France en Inde, Institut Francais India and Campus France India

Venue: Ahmedabad University, Commerce sixroads, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: April 2, 2 pm to 7 pm

Registration/Tickets: Scan the QR code below for registration

Panel Discussion on Importance of Regional Language

About the Event: A panel on the importance mother tongue and regional languages with panellists such as NJ Bhatt, head of VSSE, Space Applications Centre ISRO, media personality Ajay Umat, writer and director Saumya Joshi, a panel discussion

Organiser: Roopa and Anand Pandit – AMA Centre for Film Production and Management in collaboration with Ahmedabad Management Association

Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association opposite IIM-A, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: April 2, 6 pm to 8 pm

Registration/Tickets: Free entry for all, for more information, call 9898003311