Gujarat This Week: Tastes of Indore; The Siddhus of Upper Juhu

Updated: April 2, 2022 2:20:25 pm
Here’s what’s happening in Gujarat this week, between April 2 and April 9
Tastes of Indore
About the Event: Exploring regional cuisines of India, this weekend with a home chef involves Nikita Jain, who has lived much of her life in Indore, bringing to the table a cross-section of Indori favourites to the weekend food festival. With the menu curated by author and freelance writer Anil Mulchandani, delicacies on the menu include garadu chaat, bafla, malwa roti and Indori shikanji
Organiser: House of MG
Venue: The Green House, House of MG, Bhadra, Ahmedabad, for home delivery call at +91-9909970134
Date and Time: April 2 and 3
Plucking Ragams – French harp tunes on Indian vocals and mridangam
About the Event: As part of the Indo-French cultural fest of Bonjour India 2022, a concert showcasing Carnatic vocals on the harp and mridangam where musicians Brindha Manickavasakan, Lina Bellard and Aswini Srinivasan will come together to create a diverse music composition
Organiser: Alliance Francaise d’Ahmedabad
Venue: French Gallery at Alliance Francaise d’Ahmedabad, near Shyamal crossroad, Ahmedabad
Date and Time: Wednesday, April 6
Registration/Tickets: Free entry, open to all.
The Siddhus of Upper Juhu
About the Event: Starring theatre veterans Shernaz Patel and Rajit Kapur, the English comedy play running since 2015, deals with an average upper middle class couple struggling to survive in Mumbai amid mid-life crisis, nervous breakdowns, urban angst and the madness of a consumer society in which people feel they can’t live without a musical whisky-pourer and a city that is itself on the brink of a nervous collapse.
Venue: Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium 1, Rajpath Club Road, Ahmedabad
Date and Time: April 3, 6:00 pm
Tickets: Priced between Rs 700 to Rs 2500, purchase tickets here
French Education Fair
About the Event: An opportunity to meet and network with French institutions, gather information on studying in France — procedures, visas, stay back options, accommodation, scholarship and support — and get personalised guidance and advise
Organiser: Ahmedabad University in collaboration with Ambassade de France en Inde, Institut Francais India and Campus France India
Venue: Ahmedabad University, Commerce sixroads, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Date and Time: April 2, 2 pm to 7 pm
Registration/Tickets: Scan the QR code below for registration
Panel Discussion on Importance of Regional Language
About the Event: A panel on the importance mother tongue and regional languages with panellists such as NJ Bhatt, head of VSSE, Space Applications Centre ISRO, media personality Ajay Umat, writer and director Saumya Joshi, a panel discussion
Organiser: Roopa and Anand Pandit – AMA Centre for Film Production and Management in collaboration with Ahmedabad Management Association
Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association opposite IIM-A, Ahmedabad
Date and Time: April 2, 6 pm to 8 pm
Registration/Tickets: Free entry for all, for more information, call 9898003311
The HoopFlo Tour – Summer Edition – Basics with Eshna Kutty
About the Event: A 120-minute workshop on hula hooping for beginners for anyone aged above 12 years. By the end of the workshop, participants will not only know the techniques of hooping on their waist and different parts of the body but also learn a hoop-dance combo with a few tricks
Venue: Misbehaving Beautifully studio, CG Road, Ahmedabad
Date and Time: April 17, 5 pm
Tickets: Pricing Rs 1,199 onwards, buy tickets here
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-