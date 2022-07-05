For third time, Gujarat listed ‘Best performer’ in DPIIT’s start-up rankings

Gujarat was listed as “best performer” for the third time in a row in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) States’ Start-up Rankings 2021, results of which were released by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

The Gujarat delegation led by Principal Secretary, Education, S J Haider and Industries Commissioner & Nodal officer for Startup Gujarat Cell Dr. Rahul Gupta received the award, a government release said.

According to the release, the state was recognised for “Best Practices” like financial assistance to over 160 startups, sensitising over 300 potential private investors for investing in startups, and sensitising over 150 Government officials for engaging with startups.

The 2021 ranking was based on seven broad reform areas consisting of 26 action points ranging from Institutional support, Fostering innovation & entrepreneurship, Access to market, Incubation support, Funding support, Mentorship support, and capacity building of enablers.

Startup India team undertook an extensive user feedback exercise and focused towards on-ground implementation of reforms in the state.