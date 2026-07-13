Days after boy killed in lion attack, Gujarat to deploy drones, trackers for pilgrims’ safety on Mount Girnar

The incident took place on the Datar hill which has a trek of around 3,000 steps in the Mount Girnar region. (File Photo)

The Gujarat government will deploy thermal drone cameras and 25 forest trackers along the pilgrim trek on Mount Girnar in Junagadh district to prevent incidents like that of July 11 when a lion dragged away an 11-year old boy, who was on his way to the temple on the peak along with his family, killing him.

The incident took place on the Datar hill which has a trek of around 3,000 steps in the Mount Girnar region.

The victim, identified as Mayur Chauhan, was from Modaj village in Kheda district. Eyewitnesses and relatives had said that the family had climbed only about 50 steps from the main entrance when the lion emerged from the darkness and attacked the child from behind, grabbing him by the arm and taking him away to the forest.