Gujarat: Textile transport goods associations threaten to on strike

TEXTILE GOODS transport association of Surat have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the timings of entry of textile goods vehicles in the market area were not changed. This comes after Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said vehicles carrying textile goods can enter the textile markets areas on Ring Road between 11 am and 7 pm.

Textile goods transports association said traders open their shops around 11 am and close them around 7 pm. Due to heavy traffic during the time period, the vehicles carrying goods remain jammed in the market area.

On Saturday, three textile goods transport associations and labour union leaders held a meeting with the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) and sought the latter’s help to make representations to the police commissioner to change the timings.

FOSTTA president MAnoj Agrawal said, “Generally the textile traders open their shops between 9 am and 11 am and close them around 7 pm and 9 pm. There is a traffic jam-like situation if the timing of traders and arrival of the vehicles coincide. If the timing for loading and unloading goods can be fixed between 11 am and 7 pm and then after 9 pm, then there will be no major traffic jam-like situation.”

The associations, labour unions and FOSTTA are now set to meet the police commissioner Monday and request him to change the timings.