Gujarat: Tempo driver carrying 6 buffaloes held after scuffle with cow vigilantes

A tempo driver, who was carrying six buffaloes in his truck, was arrested Tuesday in Surat for allegedly assaulting a self-styled cow vigilante, who stopped his vehicle along with his aides. Police have also lodged a non-cognizable offence against two self-styled cow vigilantes who allegedly beat the truck driver.

According to police, Bhaveshbhai Purohit, Praveen Bharwad, Tushar Rabari, Naresh Purohit and Suresh Purohit—all self-styled cow vigilantes– maintained a watch at Jehangirpura main road near Iskon temple on August 2 3.00 am and tried to stopped a tempo suspecting the driver was taking the buffaloes for slaughtering.

When the tempo did not stop, they intercepted it and demanded documents from the tempo driver, Javed Gora, and questioned him on why he had not kept the facility for grass, water in the tempo for buffaloes.

This led to a heated exchange of arguments which later turned violent, police said.

Bhavesh Purohit was injured after driver allegedly attacked him following which the others beat Javed.

After police reached the spot, they seized the tempo and buffaloes and brought them to the police station.

Bhavesh lodged a complaint against Javed, a resident of Munshi street in Rander. Based on the complaint, police arrested Javed under various IPC sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons).

Javed also lodged a complaint against Bhavesh Purohit and Tushar Rabari. Police had registered a non-cognizable offence against both of them.

Jehangirpura Police Inspector A H Rajput said, “Javed and Bhavesh both incurred injuries and was discharged after primary treatment from private hosptial. We have arrested Javed and during interrogation, he said that he had brought the buffaloes from a farm in Varyav village on the outskirts of Surat city and was likely to deliver it to a person in Rander. At present, the purpose of transportation of buffaloes is not known… We have seized the tempo and all the six buffaloes had been sent to Panjrapole.”