Friday, May 21, 2021
Gujarat: Teams of agricultural scientists to try restore trees damaged in Cyclone Tauktae

These scientists will also help restore plants such as pomegranate, lemon and banana that were damaged in the cyclonic winds.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 22, 2021 1:25:22 am
Coconut palm tree plantation damaged at Una following the landfall of Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In order to try restoring coconut palms and mango trees damaged in the cyclone, the government will send teams of agricultural scientists to six districts.

Teams consisting of 193 scientists from the four agricultural universities will be sent to the affected districts of Amreli (47 scientists from Dantewada Agricultural University), Bhavnagar (43 scientists from Anand Agricultural University), Gir-Somnath (Junagadh Agricultural University), Surat, Valsad and Navsari (24 teams from Navsari Agricultural University), stated a release from the state government on Friday.



The state government has also formed 339 teams to conduct survey of the losses to agriculture in five districts of Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Botad.

