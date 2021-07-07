Two more months to avail benefits under Gujarat Tax Amnesty Scheme

Under the scheme, the applicant has to pay 10 per cent of the total payable amount by March 15, 2020. (File photo)

The state government has extended the time limit for availing the benefits of Gujarat Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019 by two months till August 31.

Under the scheme, the applicant has to pay 10 per cent of the total payable amount by March 15, 2020. The remaining 90 per cent of the amount has to paid by way of 11 equal monthly instalments starting from April 2020 to February 2021.

According to the notification issued by the finance department on July 5, those registered under the scheme can pay the initial 10 per cent of total payable amount along with 1.5 per cent monthly interest by August 31, 2021. The pending monthly instalments have to be paid with interest by the same date.

The government gave the extension in time limit after trade bodies and Gujarat State sales tax Bar Association made representations. “The amount involved is disputed and some of them have come forward for a settlement under this scheme. Because of lockdown, the payment cycles were disturbed and so the extension of time limit was seen as solution,” said an official from the finance department.

Earlier, due to the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, relaxation was given by the government in the payment of monthly instalments under this scheme and the payment of last instalment with interest was fixed as June 20, 2021.

Gujarat government in a modified state budget in July 2019 had announced the amnesty scheme to fast-track resolution of over 20,000 pending tax litigations that existed before the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST).