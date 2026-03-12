Three students returning from board exams among 4 dead after bikes collide in Gujarat’s Tapi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three Class 12 students and a youth died after two motorcycles collided in Gujarat’s Tapi district late on Wednesday night, police said. The students were returning home after appearing for their board examinations in Nizar town.
Aniket Vasave (20) and his friend Abhijeet Vasave (18), both residents of Gangtha village, along with Piyush Valsavi (18) from Borikuwa village in Kukarmunda taluka, were travelling on a motorcycle after appearing for their Class 12 board exam at R G Patel School.
Their bike collided with another motorcycle ridden by Narsingh Valvi (21), who was coming from the opposite direction on the Uchhal–Nizar main road near Mubarakpur village.
All four were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Police reached the spot after learning about the accident and informed the families of the deceased.
Rehmat Vasave, father of Aniket, lodged a complaint of rash driving against Narsingh at Nizar police station.
Police Inspector M D Vithalpara said, “Aniket and his two friends were Class 12 students in the general stream and were returning from the examination centre on a single motorcycle. The bike was being ridden by Aniket and belonged to his brother-in-law. Narsingh Valvi, a resident of Jagthi village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, was allegedly riding at high speed.”
“All four deceased belong to tribal communities,” the officer added.
On Thursday, the bodies of the three students were handed over to their families after postmortem. Funerals were held in Borikuwa and Gangtha villages.
