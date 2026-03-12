Three students returning from board exams among 4 dead after bikes collide in Gujarat’s Tapi

On Thursday, the bodies of the three students were handed over to their families after postmortem.

Three Class 12 students and a youth died after two motorcycles collided in Gujarat’s Tapi district late on Wednesday night, police said. The students were returning home after appearing for their board examinations in Nizar town.

Aniket Vasave (20) and his friend Abhijeet Vasave (18), both residents of Gangtha village, along with Piyush Valsavi (18) from Borikuwa village in Kukarmunda taluka, were travelling on a motorcycle after appearing for their Class 12 board exam at R G Patel School.

Their bike collided with another motorcycle ridden by Narsingh Valvi (21), who was coming from the opposite direction on the Uchhal–Nizar main road near Mubarakpur village.

All four were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.