Gujarat: Three dead, 7 injured as luxury bus meets with an accident in Tapi

Three persons were killed and seven injured when a luxury bus carrying people for a wedding ceremony from Malegaon in Maharashtra to Gujarat’s Surat met with an accident in Tapi Vyara district on Friday morning.

According to the police, the accident occurred between 6:15 am and 6:30 am at the state highway near Balod in Tapi when a speeding bus crashed into a parked tanker vehicle. Three persons died on spot and seven others were taken to Vyara Civil Hospital and Bardoli Hospital for emergency medical relief. The police are in the process of identifying the deceased, they said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sujata Majumder, superintendent of police, Tapi Vyara said, “The passengers were going for a wedding ceremony in Surat and the accident occurred when the luxury bus hit a tanker from behind which was parked at the roadside. The tanker driver had also installed warning signs on the road near his parked vehicle. The bus driver who was injured in the accident told us that he might have dozed off during driving and lost control of the vehicle. There was enough sunlight during the time of the accident. As of now, we have detained the driver of the tanker vehicle also. The three bodies are sent for post mortem and further action as per procedure is being taken by police.”