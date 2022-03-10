Gujarat: Tanzanian national held with heroin at SVPI airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Tanzanian national and seized 4.5 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 32 crore at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad.

According to DRI officials, the accused was held on Wednesday at the airport premises after he arrived from Sharjah.

This is the eight such arrest of a foreign national at the SVPI airport along with a heroin seizure made by the DRI in the past two weeks.

“On the basis of specific Intelligence, Officers of the DRI intercepted One passenger of Tanzanian Nationality travelling from Sharjah at SVIP airport on Wednesday,” read a statement from DRI.

“During examination of his baggage, four plastic bags filled with brown powdery substance were found. Preliminary test of the packages recovered, tested positive for Heroin,” it adds.

According to DRI, a total 4.5 Kgs of Heroin worth 32 Crores approx was recovered from the said plastic bag and seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.