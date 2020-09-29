Gujarat tally crosses 1.34 lakh: Over 1400 Covid-19 cases reported, 1,300 discharged

Of the 4,300 plus active cases across the Ahmedabad district, over 3,800 were from AMC limits. Among the AMC limits, majority of the active patients were from the northwest zone of the city (670).

Gujarat reported over 1,400 new cases on Monday taking the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to over 1.34 lakh. With another 1,300 patients discharged, the number of recovered cases has crossed 1.14 lakh.

Ahmedabad district reported as many cases as it had on July 23, since when cases had tapered off. On Monday, Ahmedabad city reported 180 cases, and another 30 cases were reported from the rural limits of the district, thus reporting 210 new cases.

As per Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association dashboard, as of 9:30 am Monday, there are over 1,800 Covid-19 patients admitted in AMC-requisitioned private hospitals and only 16 ICU beds with ventilators left unoccupied, while another 151 were occupied.

Daily testing continues to range at around 60,000 for the entire state, a fifth of which conducted solely in Ahmedabad. Dang and Chhota Udepur, the only two districts to not report a single case on Monday, tested as many as 120 and 440 samples on Sunday. Narmada too continues to see around 400-odd tests a day, ranking among the lowest testing districts.

Of the around 16,700 active cases across Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot make up 60 per cent of the cases.

