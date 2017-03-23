Gujarat: Swine flu patient treated for malaria in rly hospital, son files plaint

A resident of Picnic Society in Vatva, Ahmedabad, has lodged a complaint against Divisional Railway Hospital in Sabarmati, accusing the doctors of misdiagnosis and medical negligence. In his complaint, filed Tuesday with Sabarmati police, Vikram Singh Rajput (31) accused the doctors of treating his father Lal Bahadur (54), a Railway Protection Force constable at Maninagar, for malaria instead of swine flu. Lal Bahadur came to the railway hospital on March 8 with complaints of fever. But when his condition worsened on Friday, his family admitted him to the hospital. “They told me that my father had malaria and began treating him for that. But next day when they saw no improvement, they shifted him to Apollo Hospitals where doctors not only diagnosed him with swine flu, but also told me that had I brought him a couple of days earlier, his condition would not have worsened,” Vikram, a native of Uttar Pradesh, said in his complaint. “Doctors at Apollo said swine flu had damaged his vital organs. Currently, he is in ICU,” he said.

Ahmedabad Railway division public relations officer Pradeep Sharma said the hospital did not have facilities for carrying out swine flu tests. “The samples were sent to civil hospital. The reports, which suggested swine flu, came late. So the patient was sent to Apollo Hospitals, which has a tie-up with the railways,” said Sharma. Western Railway Employees’ Union, Ahmedabad division, has demanded that a competency test of railway doctors at the hospital be conducted. “Railway doctors, experimenting with patients’ life, can not be tolerated,” said Sanjay Suryabali, divisional organising secretary.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App