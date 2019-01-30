Gujarat: Four swine flu deaths in a day, Jan toll now 24

A total of 10 persons succumbed to swine flu in the past three days, taking the death toll in the state to 24 persons this month, until Monday.

Four deaths were reported on Monday with two in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation area and one each in Botad and Amreli.

As per state Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 600 cases of H1N1 flu have been reported this month out of which 269 are undergoing treatment. Over 300 persons have been cured, as per department figures.

As many as 24 cases were reported by the department on Monday.

Ahmedabad continues to record the highest numbers with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area reporting 10 cases and Ahmedabad rural reporting one case on Monday.

Rajkot district has also been reporting high numbers with two cases reported in Rajkot and one case reported in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation area on Monday.

Meanwhile, the corporation areas of Vadodara, Surat and Bhavnagar reported one case each on Monday.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of cases this month but it is a phenomenon being reported in other states as well, like Rajasthan. There is a certain level of peaking around August and in winter months aided by cold and cloudy weather which often leads to manifestation of this (H1N1) virus,” Health Commissioner Dr Jayanti Ravi said.