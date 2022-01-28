scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Gujarat: SVPI aiport gets general aviation terminal

The 12000 sq ft GA terminal at Ahmedabad Airport is aesthetically designed with the terminal building of 4500 sq ft area which has a dedicated entrance to the GA terminal that is secured for controllable access and has an operation Control Center manned 24 hours of the day.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
January 28, 2022 11:46:52 pm
Passengers exiting from the arrivals gate of international terminal of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport, Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport managed by the Adani Group is now equipped with a general aviation terminal to welcome passengers from private flights and non-scheduled operators (NSOP).

The 12000 sq ft GA terminal at Ahmedabad Airport is aesthetically designed with the terminal building of 4500 sq ft area which has a dedicated entrance to the GA terminal that is secured for controllable access and has an operation Control Center manned 24 hours of the day.

“The new GA terminal is a modern space with an enjoyable range of facilities like spacious passenger lounge, 24×7 personal concierge services… Besides, it also has an access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, IT system integrated with overall Ahmedabad Airport’s platform, perimeter security control system, to provide a safe and secure experience to all passengers,” said a spokesperson for Adani.

