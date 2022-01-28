Gujarat: SVPI aiport gets general aviation terminal

January 28, 2022 11:46:52 pm
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport managed by the Adani Group is now equipped with a general aviation terminal to welcome passengers from private flights and non-scheduled operators (NSOP).
The 12000 sq ft GA terminal at Ahmedabad Airport is aesthetically designed with the terminal building of 4500 sq ft area which has a dedicated entrance to the GA terminal that is secured for controllable access and has an operation Control Center manned 24 hours of the day.
“The new GA terminal is a modern space with an enjoyable range of facilities like spacious passenger lounge, 24×7 personal concierge services… Besides, it also has an access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, IT system integrated with overall Ahmedabad Airport’s platform, perimeter security control system, to provide a safe and secure experience to all passengers,” said a spokesperson for Adani.
