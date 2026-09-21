Tea stall owner killed, 11 injured as SUV ‘runs into’ pilgrims in Gujarat, crowd sets vehicle ablaze

Police identified the deceased as Bharat Vaghela, who had set up a roadside stall along the highway to cater to the pilgrims walking to the temple. (Video screen grab)

A CROWD allegedly set an SUV ablaze after it allegedly ran into a group of pilgrims, the impact killing a tea stall owner and injuring 11 other persons headed on foot to the Ambaji temple in Sabarkantha near Himmatnagar, police said on Monday. The driver of the SUV was detained and was being interrogated, police said.

The incident took place near Dolgadh, just 11 km north of Himmatnagar, the district headquarters of Sabarkantha. The village is on the state highway way to Ambaji town, which lies a further 93 km to the north and is a popular pilgrimage destination that sees several devotees make the trip on foot for the Bhadarvi Poonam fair, which is organised from September 20-26.