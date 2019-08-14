Gujarat suspends IAS officer charged with bigamy

Gujarat government suspended Gaurav Dahiya, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 2010 batch on Wednesday. Dahiya is facing charges of bigamy, cheating and breach of trust levelled against him by a Delhi-based woman.

The move to suspend Dahiya comes after the state government had constituted a five-member inquiry committee headed by Sunaina Tomar, IAS officer and Principal Secretary Ports and Transport department. Placing Dahiya “under suspension with immediate effect,” an order from the General Administrative Department of the state government stated, “Whereas disciplinary proceedings against Dr Gaurav Dahiya, IAS (RR;GUJ:2010) are contemplated for serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude.”

While suspending the IAS officer, the government has cited clause (a) of sub-rule 91) of Rule-3 of the All Indian Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 that states that a member of the service serving under the government can be placed under suspension if the state government “is satisfied that it is necessary or desirable to place under suspension a member of the service against whom disciplinary proceedings are contemplated or are pending.”

The order from the GAD also stated that Dahiya will be “entitled to receive a substance allowance at an amount equal to leave salary which he would have drawn if he had been on leave on half-average pay or on half-day and in addition dearness allowance if admissible on the basis of such leave salary.”

When quizzed about the details of the inquiry conducted against the IAS officer, Sunaina Tomar told The Indian Express, “It was a confidential inquiry given to me and a confidential report has been submitted to the General Administrative Department (GAD) and so I will not be able to talk about the contents of the report.” The inquiry panel had probed the IAS officer for 10-days before submitting a report to GAD.

Dahiya had appeared multiple times before the panel and defended himself saying that he was falsely framed by the woman. The Gandhinagar police that received a complaint from the Delhi-based woman is also conducting a separate inquiry.

After a Delhi-based woman complained of bigamy, the official who was holding a key post of Mission Director, National Health Mission was transferred by the Gujarat government and appointed as joint secretary, General Administration Department (Planning). “Orders regarding the fixing of headquarters of Dr Gaurav Dahiya during the period of suspension will be issued separately,” the state government’s order added.