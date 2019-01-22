Gujarat: Suspended SP gets bail in Bitcoin extortion case

Toggle Menu
Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel was accused of being part of a conspiracy of kidnapping the Surat-based “businessman” Shailesh Bhatt and others in Gandhinagar and extorting cryptocurrency Bitcoin worth crores of rupees.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted regular bail to suspended Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel, who was behind the bars in connection with alleged kidnapping of Surat-based “businessman” Shailesh Bhatt and extortion case of Bitcoin worth over Rs 130 crore. The court also granted bail to co-accused Ketan Patel, an advocate.

Justice A J Desai allowed the bail plea of Jagdish and ordered for his release on regular bail. He was the district superintendent of police of Amreli. He was accused of being part of a conspiracy of kidnapping the Surat-based “businessman” Shailesh Bhatt and others in Gandhinagar and extorting cryptocurrency Bitcoin worth crores of rupees.

Among the accused are Amreli Local Crime Branch police inspector Anant Patel along with his eight subordinate policemen and private individuals.

A police team led by Anant Patel had come to Gandhinagar and kidnapped Bhatt and his friends to extort Bitcoins.

It was alleged that Amreli SP Jagdish was also involved in the conspiracy.

The CID (crime) investigation found that one Kirit Paladiya, former aide of Bhatt, former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya and advocate Ketan Patel were also involved in the conspiracy to extract Bitcoins from Bhatt.

Probe also revealed that Bhatt had extorted these Bitcoins from other people. CID booked Bhatt in a separate case.

