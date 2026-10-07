Forced bigamy, Gujarat woman’s bold escape, and a chilling ‘purification’

When the police team entered the house in Surendranagar in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, they saw a woman cooking at the stove. She seemed to be just another rural housewife, making lunch.

But the officers knew she was not any woman – she was a woman whom they had seen in a horrific video that had been circulating in the area.

As the woman turned toward them, the officers saw that the right side of her face and her right hand were swollen, and her eye was bruised.

“As soon as she saw us, she broke down in tears, and started to plead with us to take her away from there,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vedika Bihani told The Indian Express on Wednesday (October 7).

On Tuesday, ASP Bihani and her team had rescued the battered woman who had undergone a brutal, humiliating, public ordeal the previous day at the hands of a man who claimed to be her husband, and members of the man’s extended family.

Bihani and her team from the jurisdictional police station had managed to locate the woman less than an hour after Surendranagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Premsukh Delu received a call on October 6 morning from a community leader who told him about a certain video circulating on social media.

The purported video, shot in a semi-rural locality of Surendranagar, showed an alleged “purification ritual”, in which a woman and her alleged lover were subjected to abject humiliation in public, SP Delu was told.

Story continues below this ad

The video had allegedly been shot around 9 am on October 5. Police said it showed nine persons, including two women, forcing the victimised woman and her alleged lover to engage in sexual acts while being tied with rope.

The acts in the purported video included making the man lick the woman’s private parts, followed by making the woman urinate in a vessel and the man being forced to drink the urine, police said.

All nine accused, including the man claiming to be the woman’s husband, have since been rounded up.

Police officers said they had been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS) relating to gangrape, voluntarily causing hurt, and wrongful confinement, as well as sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

Story continues below this ad

All the accused are members of the extended family of the man who has been claiming to be the husband of the woman, police said.

Notably, police said that the prime accused in the case cannot be legally considered to be the husband of the victim, considering that he already had a wife and children in his home in Vapi city of Valsad when he married the victim.

“The complainant woman was married in a traditional manner to the main accused in this case, and had gone to live with him in Vapi. But she ran away from there, and came back to live with her lover,” ASP Bihani told The Indian Express.

“However”, Bihani said, “the woman was sent back to Vapi, where she would be put in chains inside the house”. Somehow, the woman managed to get her hands on the key and free herself. “She returned to Surendranagar a second time just a week ago,” the officer said.

Story continues below this ad

“She started to live in the community with her lover and his extended family. But the accused persons found her again and informed the main accused in Vapi. They then took her to the place where the incident took place, and filmed her punishment as well,” ASP Bihani said.

Asked about the use of the section relating to gangrape, the officer said, “Forcing someone to commit oral sex is considered rape in law. And since nine people were involved here, we have booked them for gangrape.”

Following the rescue of the woman from the house, the police also managed to locate the male victim (her alleged lover) in the video who had managed to escape from the locality.

He remains under medical treatment, while the woman is currently in the protection of the state.

Story continues below this ad

Surendranagar Police have found the first wife of the main accused and their children living in Vapi. “That is why we have not called the main accused the ‘husband’ of the complainant woman,” ASP Bihani said.