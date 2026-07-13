Row over Surat demolition drive: SMC official moves HC against suspension

On May 30, the SMC demolished around 100 shanties in Nasir Nagar that were allegedly encroaching on private land in the Ved Road area, displacing several families.

Written by: Aditi Raja
5 min readVadodaraJul 13, 2026 08:31 PM IST
Row over Surat demolition drive: SMC official moves HC against suspension A group of 26 affected residents challenged the action before the HC, in a separate ongoing case, seeking accountability and rehabilitation. (Express Photo)
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The controversy over Surat’s Nasir Nagar demolition drive widened on Monday after suspended Executive Engineer (Road Development Department) Sujal Prajapati placed WhatsApp messages that he claimed were sent by the Surat Municipal Commissioner before the Gujarat High Court (HC) to state that he was carrying out instructions from the city’s top civic official as he (Prajapati) challenged the decision to suspend him.

The HC orally directed the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to place its submissions responding to the officer’s claims, on record in an affidavit.

SMC chief M Nagarajan refused to comment on the matter, stating that it was sub judice.

Prajapati, who has been impleaded in his personal capacity in a Special Civil Application filed by a group of residents of Nasir Nagar challenging the legality of the May 30 demolitions, has moved a separate petition before the Gujarat HC against his suspension.

Also Read | 5 Surat civic officials suspended, to face departmental inquiry

Prajapati is among the five civic officials who were suspended in the wake of the demolition. On Monday, Senior Counsel I G Joshi, appearing for Prajapati, argued that SMC chief M Nagarajan’s alleged communications “contradict” the stand subsequently taken by the SMC before the High Court that no authority had authorised the demolition.

On May 30, the SMC demolished around 100 shanties in Nasir Nagar that were allegedly encroaching on private land in the Ved Road area, displacing several families. A group of 26 affected residents challenged the action before the HC, in a separate ongoing case, seeking accountability and rehabilitation. During earlier hearings, the Municipal Commissioner filed an affidavit acknowledging that the demolition occurred during what was intended to be a physical demarcation exercise and that there had been no underlying decision authorising demolition, prompting the HC to orally observe, prima facie, that the corporation itself had accepted the action was illegal.

The court has also orally said that displaced residents must be rehabilitated and sought affidavits from both the Municipal Commissioner and the Gujarat government. The Commissioner’s affidavit disclosed that a preliminary internal inquiry resulted in the suspension of five municipal officials, including Prajapati, while a deeper departmental inquiry was initiated. The case over the main demolition is presently pending before the High Court.

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Also Read | Row over razing of shanties in Surat slum: Demolition done by SMC as per rules, claims engineer

Joshi, representing the executive engineer, submitted before Justice Niral Mehta, purported screenshots of WhatsApp messages allegedly forwarded by the Municipal Commissioner to Prajapati with a text asking for the work to be completed “as soon as possible.”

The senior counsel argued that despite these exchanges, the Municipal Commissioner later filed an affidavit before the High Court stating that, upon receiving complaints, he had initiated an inquiry to ascertain who had authorised the demolition and that no authority within the corporation had issued any order for the exercise.

Reading extensively from the Commissioner’s affidavit filed in the main demolition proceedings, the counsel pointed out that it stated an inquiry had revealed there was “no order passed by any authority” directing the demolition and that a six-member internal committee had thereafter been constituted to investigate the conduct of municipal officers.

“The affidavit creates an impression that the Commissioner knew nothing about the demolition. Our case is that the petitioner acted only because the Commissioner forwarded the message to him and told him to complete the work,” Joshi submitted before the court.

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Also Read | Weeks after shanties razed, Surat civic body shifts affected residents to temporary shelter

Joshi further argued that Prajapati was summoned “late at night” to appear before the corporation’s inquiry committee the following morning, where he specifically informed the committee that he had acted at the instance of his superior officer. He was suspended the very next day.

“If nobody had approached the High Court, the demolition would have taken place, the road widening would have taken place and I (Prajapati) would never have been suspended,” the counsel argued, submitting that the suspension amounted to a “colourable exercise of power adopted only after judicial scrutiny commenced”.

Responding to the submissions, Justice Mehta orally informed the counsel appearing for the SMC that any explanation sought to be offered regarding the WhatsApp messages must be placed on affidavit rather than through oral submissions.

The judge orally observed that the affidavit would have to explain “in unequivocal terms” why the Commissioner had forwarded the message, added his own remarks and what those comments signified. The court also orally said that it was not inclined to consider explanations given in haste and that whatever case the parties wished to make should be supported by affidavits.

(With inputs from Kamal Saiyed in Surat)

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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